Bolsonaro says Refills for small businesses should come out

President Jair Bolsonaro said this Saturday (8) that the government is working to edit a Provisional Measure or even an ordinance in the coming days to deal with Refis for micro-entrepreneurs, small and medium-sized companies. Following the recommendation of the Ministry of Economy, he vetoed yesterday in full the project that created the Debt Payment Rescheduling Program under the Simples Nacional (Relp).

As the report showed, lawmakers have already warned the president that they will work to overturn the veto when the National Congress returns, after the end-of-year recess. The reopening of the program could allow the renegotiation of R$ 50 billion in debt. Today, in Brazil, there are 16 million individual micro-entrepreneurs and small businesses. The current proposal for Refis was approved with a virtually unanimous vote in Congress.

“Our interest was to approve, but there were two inconsistencies, two risks. There was no source of compensation, which could lead to a crime of responsibility. And there was also a weakness regarding the issue of electoral legislation,” explained Bolsonaro a short while ago.







Bolsonaro says that Refills for small businesses should come out by Tuesday Photo: ANSA / Ansa – Brazil

“I cannot go against the Fiscal Responsibility Law (LRF) with a single stroke,” he added.

The president attended the birthday party of the Union attorney General, Bruno Bianco. Bolsonaro said that the decision to veto Refis was his, to avoid answering a lawsuit in the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) and “to stay with the open flank”.

“I gave the mission to (Minister of Economy) Paulo Guedes and his team to look for alternatives just yesterday. Maybe an MP or an ordinance in this regard. )”, completed.

Bolsonaro also reported that the Ministry of Economy had recommended a veto for both the tax exemption for 17 sectors and the extension of the IPI exemption for taxi drivers and the disabled. The president, however, went against the economic team and sanctioned both measures.

“We were against the economy and we won this without any risk to our side. The economy does an exceptional job, but at times it leaves something to be desired. It is a very large ministry, Guedes is very competent and counts on our support. arm occurs, but Paulo Guedes has handled the folder very well,” he added.

Capitol (MG) – President Jair Bolsonaro learned this Saturday, by the press, of the accident with motorboats in Capitólio (MG), after the slide of part of one of the walls of a canyon visited by tourists. Upon seeing the images of vessels being hit by rocks, the president ordered his team to contact the Navy to provide support at the site. Before the end of the interview, he was informed that the Navy was already participating in the search.