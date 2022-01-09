Bolsonaro says the Army did not require vaccination and needs clarification – Policy

BRASILIA – The president Jair Bolsonaro he stated this Saturday, 8, that the Army Command did not impose mandatory vaccinations on the military to return to face-to-face activities and issued a note with public explanations. For the president, who met in the morning with the general commander, General Paulo Sérgio Nogueira de Oliveira, the Army made only one “recommendation”. The day before, the Land Force even discussed the terms of a communiqué with clarifications on an edited guideline with rules for returning to the face-to-face regime. There was political pressure from the Planalto Palace and the Ministry of Defense, but the note was never published.

“It was a directive not from the Army, but from the Defense, which raised doubts. There was no requirement. I’m Democrat. I have already heard of two state-owned companies that wanted to apply sanctions to employees who did not get vaccinated. If the Army wants to clarify, that’s fine, but it’s resolved, it doesn’t have to explain it to anyone. It’s a matter of interpretation”, said Bolsonaro, after attending the birthday party of the Union’s attorney general, Bruno Bianco, at Lago Sul, in Brasília.

The president’s statement calms the spirits in the relationship between the Planalto and the Land Force. The Minister of Defense, Walter Braga Netto, the president’s interlocutor with the commanders, asked for information during a meeting with generals from the three Armed Forces. After the meeting, the Army was compelled to prepare a note.

Behind the scenes at the barracks, officers from the olive dome worked to circumvent the episode. They spent the night explaining to government officials Jair Bolsonaro, and argued that there was no need to publicly clarify Paulo Sérgio Nogueira de Oliveira’s directive. Thus, they managed to postpone the publication, considered now discarded by sources with access to the case.

The fact that the Army demonstrated that the commander’s new directive, in force since January 3, only reproduced ideas from a previous, even more restrictive, ordinance by minister Braga Netto himself, played a part in the decision to convince Bolsonaro. The minister asked that the return to the face-to-face regime of servers at the Ministry of Defense take place 15 days after the vaccination. Censipam, linked to the ministry, also made the same requirement, which does not exist in the case of civil servants in the federal public administration.

The vaccine theme is considered “sensitive” in Defense, as it became the president’s political flag. Privately, officials comment that the defense minister has given clear signs of not wanting to offend Bolsonaro as he tries to make himself viable as a potential vice-presidential candidate in the 2022 elections.

as the state reported, the directive of commander Paulo Sérgio instructed officers in senior positions to evaluate the return to the face-to-face regime of already vaccinated soldiers, 15 days after immunization. However, the guideline did not contain a total veto on the return of unvaccinated individuals.

The Army followed Braga Netto’s rule, with one difference: it opened a loophole so that military personnel who were not fully vaccinated could present their situation to the General Personnel Department, the DGP. The agency has a committee responsible for the management and prevention of contamination by covid-19 in the barracks, and could release the return with exceptions or special care for the unvaccinated, which, for officers linked to the commander, shows that there was no obligation similar to “vaccine passport”.

In addition, the general content of General Paulo Sérgio’s new directive is to make the carrying out of activities and training in the barracks more flexible, instead of restricting them. She recommends, however, the adoption of measures to prevent contamination and expressly speaks of “the use of masks, social distancing and hand hygiene”, measures whose effectiveness Bolsonaro questions, despite scientific evidence and health recommendations.

The commander-general’s document reproduces an order not to spread false news about the new coronavirus pandemic on the internet. This part of the regulation is not new either, as it had been in force since March 2020, issued by the then general commander, General Edson Leal Pujol.