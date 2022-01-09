Bolsonaro, who divulges chloroquine and advises against the vaccine, will he go unpunished? – 08/01/2022

There is nothing more useless than the dustbin of history. Whenever an important character goes against civility or ethics and no one is able to punish him, a voice emerges that transfers the responsibility for condemnation to the future. It usually goes wrong. As is well known, many historical villains died rich and some of them are remembered with respect – they become street names, even.

It is no consolation, therefore, to imagine that at some distant point in the next few years Jair Bolsonaro will be convicted of the crimes he commits as president of Brazil.

In the biggest pandemic in history, the country’s dignity is daily put to the test by the government official who propagated ineffective remedies against covid-19 and is now trying to discredit the vaccine. Neither the Attorney General’s Office fulfills the duty of denouncing the president, nor the Chamber of Deputies considering impeachment, even in the face of such barbarity.

Unpunished, Bolsonaro feels free to continue putting the lives of Brazilians at risk, using the weight of the Presidency to do so.

In an interview, on Thursday (6), the occupant of the Planalto Palace recommended that parents question the true interests of “vaccine freaks”, cast doubts on the integrity of the excellent technicians at Anvisa and tried to frighten the population about the effects side effects of immunizing agents applied to children.

“Anvisa, unfortunately, approved the vaccine for children between 5 and 11 years old”, he had the courage to say.

That’s right: History will record that Brazil had a President of the Republic who regretted the immunization of boys and girls. He doesn’t look the least bit worried about it.

Instead of encouraging his parents, Bolsonaro once again discouraged them. “Look at the possible side effects,” he said in the interview.

This is the same character who spent nearly two years promoting the criminal “kit covid” and forcing the Ministry of Health to administer chloroquine to patients infected with the coronavirus. In this scam, he didn’t give a damn about the serious side effects of the medications he advertised.

Bolsonaro pretends to ignore that from 2019 to 2020, reports of adverse effects caused by chloroquine increased from 139 to 916. An increase of 558%. The problems reported were disorders of the nervous, gastrointestinal, psychiatric and cardiac systems.

If this is not a public health crime, what is?

The dustbin of history is not the solution for Bolsonaro, as through acts and omissions he does not stop causing harm to the population.

Despite this, with national institutions letting barbarism run wild, many transfer their hopes to the vigilantes of the future.

There is no greater indication that, at present, Justice is not working.