Boninho announces the number of participants who will be at ‘BBB22’ | BBB22

Finally cute resolved give more spoilers about the new edition of “Big Brother Brazil”. This time the big boss revealed the number of participants who will make up the groups “Popcorn” and “Camarot”. In a publication on his Instagram profile, Globo’s variety director stated that there will be a total of 20 people between anonymous and famous.

THE Boninho disclosure takes place a few days before the big debut of the reality show, scheduled to take place on January 17th (Monday). A few days ago, the Ana Furtado’s husband has published some tips for the show’s fans to kill their heads trying to guess the possible famous participants who will be part of the group “Cabin”.

In the publication made by big bosshe posted a photo sitting in a chair in front of a Chroma Key, that green fabric used for when you want to use special effects or add a background to a recording. Which might symbolize that he was recording VT’s of some of the participants to be broadcast in the days before the big premiere.

In the caption, the variety director wrote: “There’s the electric chair!! The 20 passed by… Did I say 20????”, said cute. Always with an enigmatic tone, but this time, it was more than clear that there will be 20 participants in the biggest Brazilian reality show. But one detail caught the attention of internet users. Tadeu Shmidt he decided to ask the boss about the number of brothers in this edition: “20?” asked the new host of “BBB”.

Continues after advertising

cute then repliedleaving fans of the show confused: “Tadeu Schmidt, I think it was a typo!! Would the BBB this year not be 22?”said the director. With the amount of participants that have already been presented in the media by gossip portals as confirmed presences, these two vacancies could be fundamental to fit everyone.

Deolane on ‘BBB22’?

The speculations involving the participants of the “carote” group of the next edition of “Big Brother Brazil” are in full swing. This time, the name of Deolane Calf it even ended up in Twitter’s trending topics after a tip from cute and after MC Kevin’s widow published a suspicious photo. The influencer’s name began to appear as a supposed participant because of a spoiler excerpt given by the director.

THE Ana Furtado’s husband published a riddle containing some tips about the participants and, in one excerpt, said that the program “Has Mother”which made internet users assume he was talking about Deolane Calfthanks to the catchphrase “The mother is blown”. She has used the phrase in her videos since she gained notoriety on the internet after the death of MC Kevin.

“2022-22 you have it. There is also a bá, a country has it. It has a repeated name, how about Ro. Some people have two letters in their name. There are people who come and go. It has a mother. There are mixed people”says the complete riddle published by Boninho on social networks on January 2nd (Sunday). In addition to the director’s publication, Deolane published a photo beside suitcases, ready to travel somewhere.

Internet users soon believed that she could be heading to the place where the future brothers will be confined before starting the reality. It was then that her name ended up in trending topics, with many people commenting on the lawyer’s supposed participation in the attraction, which opens on January 17th with a presentation by Thaddeus Schmidt.

After publishing the image next to suitcases at an airport, the lawyer sharpened the desire of fans to see her in the reality show. However, a few hours later, the funkeira appeared in her own house, filming her little daughter and the Christmas tree that has not yet been dismantled, as well as saying that “Traveling is good, but coming home is better”.