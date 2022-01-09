Boy dies after neck hit by hockey skate blade in match

A 14-year-old teenager died after a skate blade cut his neck in a collision during a match. Teddy Balkind was a hockey player at St. Luke’s High School in New Canaan, Connecticut, where he was in tenth grade.

He had his neck cut Thursday night during a game promoted at a school. According to the report of the police and paramedics who attended the incident, during the game, Balkind fell on the ice and, while recovering from the fall, another player who was close to him failed to stop in time and the two collided.

The game was stopped immediately and the young hockey player was rushed to Greenwich Hospital, where he died of his injuries, police said. His father was present at the game between Teddy’s School and the Brunswick School.

On Friday night, students and their families gathered outside St. Luke’s School, which was closed during the day because of snow, to hold a vigil in the boy’s honor. “Yesterday, we lost a precious young man in a tragic accident,” the school said in a statement to students, obtained by broadcaster CBS 2.

know more

+ SP: Man dies standing up, leaning against a car, and scene frightens residents on the coast

+ One twin went vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money online: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: See what you need to know for application and renewal



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about flurone?

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

