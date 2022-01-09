BR-040, in Nova Lima, remains blocked and without release forecast: see alternative routes – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Waze Reproduction



Drivers who need to use the BR-040 from Belo Horizonte towards Rio de Janeiro, or take the opposite route, this Sunday (9), will find the highway blocked in both directions at the Alphaville interchange, in Nova Lima, on Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte.

The Federal Highway Police (PRF) asks people not to travel, due to the risks caused by rain on other highways. However, in case of extreme need, drivers will have to look for alternatives.

Through the Waze app, Itatiaia drew up detours to help those who will have to make the BH-Rio route.

Belo Horizonte – Congonhas

RJ direction: The driver who is going to leave Belo Horizonte and needs to go towards cities in the interior of Minas Gerais, and who would normally use the BR-040 towards Rio de Janeiro, will have to leave the capital of Minas Gerais on Fernão Dias, in Betim. Then, follow the highway until the junction with MG-0155 and then enter LMG 813, passing through Mário Campos, Brumadinho, until reaching BR-040, at Lagoa dos Ingleses.

Direction BH: Drivers taking the BR-040 from Rio de Janeiro towards Belo Horizonte will have to make a return in Itabirito, right after Lagoa dos Ingleses. Then, they will have to enter LMG 813, passing through Brumadinho, Mário Campos and São Joaquim de Bicas, until arriving at Fernão Dias, in Betim, to return to Belo Horizonte.

Belo Horizonte – Rio de Janeiro

If you are leaving Belo Horizonte towards Rio de Janeiro and do not want to take the route described above, you can take Fernão Dias, in Betim, and continue on to MG-267, close to Campanha, and then follow this route to BR -040, in Juiz de Fora. And then on to Rio de Janeiro. The route increases the journey by almost two hours.

Rio de Janeiro – Belo Horizonte

To leave Rio and head to BH, the driver can take the BR-040 to Barbacena, then passing through São João Del Rey, then take the MG-383 and go to Entre Rio de Minas. Then, take the MG-270 and go to Carmópolis de Minas, where the driver can enter Fernão Dias and continue to Betim, and then Belo Horizonte. The route increases the journey by almost two hours.