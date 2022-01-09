BR-040 remains blocked in both directions in Nova Lima after an accident at a dam – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Disclosure / Via 040



BR-040 remains blocked in both directions at the Alphaville interchange, in Nova Lima, in the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte, this Sunday (9). Via 040 informed that drivers who need to reach the capital of Minas Gerais or exit this highway will need to look for other highways.

According to VIA 040, the concessionaire that manages the stretch, there is no provision for the release of the road. The blockade occurred after there was an overflow in a dam of a dam belonging to the Vallourec company. According to state authorities, the road will only be released once the stability of the structure is guaranteed, which has no date to occur.

The Federal Highway Police (PRF) asks that people only travel in case of extreme need.

