Brain of dogs can distinguish the voice of tutors, study proves

(credit: Grzegorz Eliasiewicz/Disclosure)

Dogs’ brains can detect speech and demonstrate different patterns of activity for a familiar and an unknown language, concluded a new study, based on images, by the Department of Ethology at Eötvös Loránd University in Hungary. This is the first demonstration that a non-human animal can differentiate between two languages. The work was published in the journal Neuroimage.

“A few years ago, I moved from Mexico to Hungary to join the Laboratory of Communication Neuroethology at the Department of Ethology at Eötvös Loránd University for my postdoctoral research,” says Laura V. Cuaya, the study’s first author. “My dog, Kun-kun, came with me. Before, I had only spoken to him in Spanish. I was wondering if Kun-kun noticed that people in Budapest spoke a different language, Hungarian. Pre-verbal human babies can tell the difference. But maybe dogs don’t mind. After all, we never draw our dogs’ attention to what a specific language sounds like, so we designed a brain imaging study to find that out. “

Kun-kun and 17 other dogs were trained to stand still in a brain scanner, where excerpts of The Little Prince’s speech in Spanish and Hungarian were reproduced. All dogs had heard only one of the two languages ​​from their tutors—so it would be possible to compare a highly familiar language with a completely unknown one. “We also reproduce scrambled versions of these excerpts, which sound completely abnormal, to test whether they detect the difference between speech and non-speech,” says Cuaya.

By comparing the brain’s responses to speech and non-speech, the researchers found distinct patterns of activity in the dogs’ primary auditory cortex. This distinction existed regardless of whether the stimuli originated from familiar or unknown language. There was, however, no evidence that dog brains would have a neural preference for speech over non-speech.

“Dog brains, as well as human brains, can distinguish between speech and non-speech. But the mechanism underlying this detection ability may be different from the verbal sensitivity in people,” says Raúl Hernández-Pérez, co-author of the study. “While ours are specially tuned for speech, dogs’ ones can simply detect the naturalness of sound,” he explains.

Regularities

The language-specific activity patterns were found in another brain region, the secondary auditory cortex. Interestingly, the older the animal was, the better its brain distinguished between familiar and unfamiliar language. “Each language is characterized by a variety of auditory regularities. Our results suggest that, during their lifetime with humans, dogs pick up the auditory regularities of the language to which they are exposed”, says Hernández-Pérez.

“This study showed, for the first time, that a non-human brain can distinguish between two languages. It’s exciting because it reveals that the ability to learn about the regularities of a language is not uniquely human,” notes Attila Andics, senior author of the study. “Still, we don’t know whether this ability is a dog specialty or general among non-human species. In fact, it’s possible that brain changes over the tens of thousands of years dogs have lived with humans have made them better. language listeners, but that’s not necessarily the case. Future studies will have to figure that out,” he says. “And if you wonder how Kun-kun is after moving to Budapest: he’s as happy as he was when he lived in Mexico City — he saw snow for the first time and he loves swimming in the Danube. We hope he and his friends will continue to help us discover the evolution of speech perception,” says Cuaya.