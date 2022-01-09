Brazil notifies 103 deaths by covid-19 in 24 hours – Health

Brazil registered 103 deaths per Covid-19 this Saturday, 8. The weekly moving average, which eliminates distortions between weekdays and weekends, was at 120.

Roraima did not report any deaths, and Acre did not update any number due to the instability of the notification system, as well as the Federal District did not release the data over the weekend. In the accumulated total, they are already 619.9 thousand deaths reported since the onset of the pandemic.

Within 24 hours, the new reported cases of the disease were at 50 thousand. The country reached 22.4 million cases of the infection since March 2020. The moving average of cases in the last seven days is 30,039.

The daily data is gathered by the consortium of press vehicles, which is formed by state, G1, O Globo, Extra, Folha and UOL, in partnership with 27 state health departments, in a balance released at 8 pm.

The balance of deaths and cases is the result of a partnership between the six media that started working, since June 8, 2020, in a collaborative way to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District. The unprecedented initiative is a response to the Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the pandemic, but was maintained after government records continued to be released.