Brazil registers 50 thousand Covid cases in 24 hours, and moving average exceeds 30 thousand per day | Coronavirus

Brazil registered 50,065 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, reaching the total of 22,498,806 diagnoses confirmed since the onset of the pandemic. With that, the moving average of cases in the last 7 days was the 30,039 – the highest recorded since September 24th of last year (when it was in 32,038), coming back to be above the 20,000 mark. Compared to the average 14 days ago, the variation was +716%, indicating trend of high in cases of the disease.

At its worst, the national moving average curve reached the mark of 77,295 new daily cases, on June 23, 2021.

Experts believe the increase in cases seen in recent days is the result of a combination: of the data that were repressed due to the instability of the Ministry of Health’s notification system and the dissemination of the omicron variant.

The numbers are in the new survey by the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 8 pm. The balance is based on data from the state departments of Health.

The country also registered 103 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, totaling 619,981 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. With that, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days was the 120. Compared to the average 14 days ago, the variation was +30%, indicating trend of high in deaths resulting from the disease. The last date on which there was an upward trend in deaths it was also the 24th of september 2021, with 21%.

See the sequence of the last week in the moving average of deaths:

Sunday (2): 98

Monday (3): 96

Tuesday (4): 96

Wednesday (5): 98

Thursday (6): 101

Friday (7): 110

Saturday (8): 120

On July 31, Brazil again recorded a moving average of deaths below 1,000, after a period of 191 consecutive days with higher values. From March 17th to May 10th, there were 55 days in a row with this moving average above 2 thousand. At the worst moment of this period, the average reached a record 3,125, on April 12th.

three states had no record of death this Saturday: AP, RR and PB. THE Acre did not update any data due to the instability of the notification system and the DF does not release updates on weekends.

System standardization

The states began to normalize on Tuesday (4) the release of Covid-19 numbers in Brazil after the Ministry of Health’s data blackout.

On December 12, the ministry informed that the process for recovering the records of Brazilians vaccinated against Covid-19 was completed, without loss of information. But the next day, minister Marcelo Queiroga said that there was a new hacker attack. The forecast of systems stabilization (14 December) was not fulfilled.

Total deaths: 619,981

619,981 Record of deaths within 24 hours: 103

103 Average of new deaths in the last 7 days: 120 (variation in 14 days: +30%)

120 (variation in 14 days: +30%) Total confirmed cases: 22,498,806

22,498,806 Registration of confirmed cases within 24 hours: 50,065

50,065 Average of new cases in the last 7 days: 30,039 per day (variation in 14 days: +716%)

On the rise (10 states): SC, MG, SP, MT, PA, RO, BA, CE, PE and SE

SC, MG, SP, MT, PA, RO, BA, CE, PE and SE In stability (6 states): PR, MS, TO, AL, MA and PI

PR, MS, TO, AL, MA and PI Falling (9 states): RS, ES, RJ, GO, AM, AP, RR, PB and RN

RS, ES, RJ, GO, AM, AP, RR, PB and RN Did not inform (two states): DF and AC

This comparison takes into account the average of deaths in the last 7 days until the publication of this balance in relation to the average registered two weeks ago (understand the criteria used by the g1 to analyze pandemic trends).

It is noteworthy that there are states in which the low average number of deaths can lead to large percentage variations. Moving average data is generally in decimal numbers and rounded to facilitate the presentation of the data.

Data from the press consortium this Saturday show that 144,291,715 people have taken the second or single dose of vaccines and are thus fully immunized. This number represents 67.64% of the population.

14 states did not disclose vaccination data.

The booster dose was applied in 29,392,368 people, which corresponds to 13.78% of the population.

A total of 161,630,993 people, What represents 75.77% of the population, took at least the first dose of vaccines.

Adding the first dose, the second, the single and the booster, they are 335,315,076 doses applied from the beginning of the vaccination.

See the situation in the states

ES: -35%

MG: -5%

RJ: -14%

SP: +43%

DF: did not disclose

GO: -41%

MS: -25%

MT: +178%

AC: did not disclose

AM: 0%

AP: -71%

PA: +141%

RO: +59%

RR: -100%

TO: 0%

AL: -60%

BA: +89%

EC: +88%

MA: +31%

PB: -20%

PE: +18%

PI: -5%

RN: -50%

SE: +200%

Consortium of press vehicles

Data on coronavirus cases and deaths in Brazil were obtained after an unprecedented partnership between g1, O Globo, Extra, O Estado de S.Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL, who have been working collaboratively since June 8 to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District.

