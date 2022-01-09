Brazil registers 50,000 cases of covid in 24 hours; death rate goes up

Brazil surpassed the mark of 50 thousand positive cases of covid-19 in 24 hours, registering today a total of 50,065. The moving average is now 30,039, while the death record from covid-19 complications stands at 103, with the moving average raised to 120. The data was obtained by the press consortium of which the UOL is part.

Since the start of the pandemic, 619,981 people have died from covid-19 and 22,498,806 people have been diagnosed with the disease. The numbers may, however, be affected by the data blackout that has been happening for about a month, since the Ministry of Health’s systems were targeted by a hacker attack.

Acre, Alagoas, Amapá and Roraima they have had no deaths since 8 pm yesterday, when the consortium’s last bulletin was issued. The Federal District and Acre did not release official figures.

Brazil shows an acceleration trend in relation to the average of deaths (30%). The variance is calculated by comparing the average with the same index from 14 days ago. If it stays below -15%, it indicates a downward trend; above 15%, acceleration; between the two values, it means stability.

Today, several states have registered thousands of new covid-19 cases, but have not specified that the numbers were dammed or that they correspond to the outbreak caused by the omicron variant.

See the situation by state and in the Federal District

Southeast region

Espírito Santo: fall (-35%)

Minas Gerais: stability (-5%)

Rio de Janeiro: stability (-14%)

North region

Amazons: stability (0%)

Tocantins: stability (0%)

Northeast region

Piauí: stability (-5%)

Rio Grande do Norte: fall (-50%)

Midwest region

Federal District: stability (0%)

Mato Grosso do Sul: drop (-25%)

South region

Paraná: stability (0%)

Rio Grande do Sul: fall (-42%)

Santa Catarina: high (85%)

Flu and covid wave catches the ‘reduced’ SUS and overcrows emergency services across the country

Hospitals and UPAs (emergency care units) across the country are facing overcrowding and serving above the maximum capacity to handle the care of patients with flu-like illnesses who seek the units.

Amid the blackout of hospitalization data in the country, the discharge of cases caught the SUS (Unified Health System) unprepared after the disabling of beds and care units because of the reduction in covid cases after vaccination. Now, in many municipalities, beds and places of care are being opened again to meet the demand.

UOL researched and saw that in all states there are reports of an increase in the number of patients. “We are having many elderly people hospitalized for the flu, pneumonia and complications. Here, everything is full, really full”, says the infectious diseases specialist Loures Borzacov, who works in Porto Velho (RO).

Vehicles unite for information

In response to the Jair Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the covid-19 pandemic, the media UOL, O Estado de S. Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo, O Globo, g1 and Extra formed a consortium to work collaboratively to seek the necessary information directly from the state health secretariats of the 27 units of the Federation.

The federal government, through the Ministry of Health, should be the natural source of these numbers, but the attitudes of authorities and the president himself during the pandemic cast doubt on the availability of the data and its accuracy.