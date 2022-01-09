Brazilian club agrees to hire a player speculated at Flamengo

Atlético-MG hit the hiring of midfielder Otávio, from Bordeaux. The 27-year-old player arrives at the Minas Gerais club in the middle of the year, after signing a pre-contract with the team. The Brazilian was speculated at Flamengo, mainly because he worked with Paulo Sousa at Bordeaux.

The information about the agreement is from Rádio Itatiaia, whose owner is Rubens Menin, patron of Atlético-MG. Revealed by Athletico, Otávio arrived in France in 2017 for as little as 7.5 million euros (R$ 27 million, at the price at the time).

Since then, the defensive midfielder has played in 127 games for the French team and scored three goals. In the current season, Otávio has entered the field 17 times for Bordeaux, 14 of them as a starter. However, the player comes from a recent history of physical problems. Last year, a serious injury to his tendon left him out of the field for six months.

Flamengo and Atlético-MG in 2022

The year 2022 promises a strong dispute on and off the field between Flamengo and the Minas Gerais team. The two teams compete in the Brazilian Super Cup on February 20th.

In addition, the team from Belo Horizonte is still looking for a coach in the market and, so far, has only looked for the names of coaches speculated at Flamengo. Jorge Jesus, Carlos Carvalhal and Eduardo Berizzo have already refused to take over the Minas Gerais team. Atlético’s saga for a new commander brought provocations among fans.

After winning the Brasileirão and the Copa do Brasil, Atlético-MG arrives for this season in search of establishing hegemony in Brazilian football. Meanwhile, Flamengo is chasing the loss of 2021 and wants to find its way back to the titles.

To do so, Rubro-Negro hired the Portuguese coach and the squad will be back on Monday (10). However, the exception is defender Rodrigo Caio, who underwent surgery last Saturday as a result of an arthroscopy performed in December.

