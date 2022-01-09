BRL 73 billion of state-owned companies are at stake in higher courts

(Shutterstock)

The main Brazilian state-owned companies with shares on the Stock Exchange – Petrobras, Banco do Brasil and Eletrobras – face lawsuits involving at least R$ 73 billion in higher courts, according to a survey carried out by Estadão/Broadcast.

In litigation throughout the Judiciary, also considering the lower courts, the risks of state-owned companies exceed R$ 350 billion. Overall, tax disputes represent more than 60% of all lawsuits, according to a survey based on the Quarterly Information Form (ITR) of companies for the 3rd quarter of 2021.

The high risk, according to specialists, represents a kind of “dysfunction” in the Brazilian tax system and indicates the need for a reform in order to ensure more legal certainty for taxpayers.

The report took into account two types of cases in the survey: those that have resources that can directly affect the merits of the case in the higher courts and those that are awaiting a position from the courts of Brasilia in order to have a verdict in the lower courts.

Lawsuits in progress at the Superior Court of Justice (STJ), the Superior Labor Court (TST) and the Federal Supreme Court (STF) were consulted.

CLASSIFICATION

Lawsuits, as determined by the rules of the Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM), are classified by publicly-held companies in three ways: as remote, possible or probable loss.

Among the three companies analyzed by the Estadão/Broadcast, Petrobras is the one with the most relevant lawsuits to be judged in the higher courts, according to information on the company’s reference form filed with the CVM on December 10th.

Throughout the Judiciary, Petrobras estimates that its risk is rated at R$ 217 billion. Of the total, the company sees probable losses of BRL 1.7 billion and possible losses of BRL 131 billion.

Banco do Brasil estimates that its tax disputes represent 60% of its actions in the entire Brazilian judiciary, with a total loss that could reach almost R$28 billion.

DYSFUNCTION

In the assessment of tax lawyer Luciana Aguiar, a partner at Bocater Camargo Costa e Silva Rodrigues Advogados, the data point to a dysfunction in the Brazilian tax collection system. “Our litigation is unparalleled. The discussions will always end up at the Federal Supreme Court and, even when the merits are judged, there is still modulation of the effects and all the challenges to make the decision become concrete results”, he said.

For her, who has analyzed company balance sheets for years, there is an annual increase in litigation involving large companies. Luciana cites, for example, that there are tax discussions in which there is no consensus, not even in Carf, which judges tax assessments at the second administrative level. Thus, the processes are usually always judicialized.

In addition, according to Luciana Aguiar, there is a difficulty for taxpayers to consult the Revenue Service, which increases legal uncertainty and favors errors, which are then challenged legally. “Current channels do not solve the problem. Either the response is delayed or the tax administration claims that it is not possible to clarify a certain question raised by the taxpayer.”

