Bruna Marquezine exposes bullshit with Boninho on the eve of BBB22: “Blocked me”

Sincere, actress Bruna Marquezine explained that she is blocked by director Boninho and surprised followers by revealing the reason for the confusion

The actress BrunaMarquezine caught followers by surprise by revealing details of his confusion with the TV director, cute. She participated in a live on ‘Muka’s Space’ page this past Friday (7) and spoke openly about the impasse with the commander of Big Brother Brazil.

According to the star, the two diverged and lost all contact during the BBB21when your friend, Manu Gavassistill participated in the confinement. She revealed that the director took more drastic measures and even blocked her on social media.

“No. I have my doubts if Boninho likes me, see. Because, in this case, I’m blocked. A bunch is, right”explained good-naturedly. Afterwards, Bruna Marquezine joked: “If we had Orkut, we would have this community: I’m blocked by Boninho”.

Also this last Friday (7), the director of BBB cute released a new list of tips for reality show fans to try to unravel who will be confined in the twenty-second edition of the program. But it turned out that the list left the audience even more confused.

Excited, he left written in the video that next Sunday (9) will have a little more ‘spoiler’ for the public that loves to follow the reality. “It’s 1°C, feeling -5°C. I looked all over New York and I think there are some clues for you. Let’s check it out?”he said.

ABUSED

Actress Bruna Marquezine stopped social media this past Friday afternoon (7) by publishing a video of those by the pool. Owner of enviable curves, the muse appeared showing the front and back of her body and impressed fans with her large butt at 26 years old.