Bruna Marquezine guards Boninho’s grief and reason comes to the fore | famous

At dawn this Saturday (08), Bruna Marquezine participated in a live on Twitter of “Muka’s Space” and made a statement that shocked viewers and fans of the actress. The artist revealed that cute blocked her from social media after her manifestations to the director during the 20th edition of “Big Brother Brasil”.

When asked if the actress had already received an invitation to participate in a reality show, Bruna decided to expose the supposed disaffection that the big boss have for her: “No. I have my doubts if Boninho likes me, see. Because, in this case, I’m blocked. A guy is, right…”, said in the interview and continued: “If we had Orkut, we would have this community: I’m blocked by Boninho”, he joked.

For those who don’t know or don’t remember, during the BBB20, Bruna Marquezine he was a figure who played a key role in the debate between fans on that occasion. one of the best friends of Manu Gavassi, participant of the “Camarot” that divided opinions, the Neymar’s ex-girlfriend had great importance for the singer to reach the final of that edition.

New Supergirl?

Despite a constant presence on social media, Bruna Maquezine does not usually give interviews. However, he recently participated in an episode of the podcast “Nipples” and there, the actress told about some facts of her private life. What drew the most attention was the passage in which the artist claims that she participated in the auditions for the role of Supergirl from DC Comics’ new movie “The Flash”.

Continues after advertising

Netizens were happy that the actress did not get the role, even some used the situation of Bruna having said that she reached the “almost” and made jokes: “And I almost was Batman”, said a netizen. “I’m glad it’s not from Marvel”, scoffed another person. “Look what a coincidence, I almost won a Mega Sena. All that’s left was to place the bet”, said another Instagram user.

During the interview, the actress revealed that she managed to take second place. Due to the new coronavirus pandemic, Bruna was unable to move to London, where the final tests for the feature were being carried out. the ex-girlfriend of Enzo Celulari also stated that he even did a compatibility test with the actor Ezra Miller, who plays the hero who is eponymous to the feature film.

Bruna revealed who was on a break from recording the series “Maldives”, which will debut on the streaming service, Netflix. The actress took advantage of the break to try to take new flights and this time, in international lands. In all, 60 actresses competed for the role and only one Brazilian managed to reach the finals, Bruna Marquezine. When talking about the experience, the artist was moved.

“We were very happy with this opportunity. I was overjoyed. But if there’s one thing I hate about this world, it’s a test. The person suffering from the imposter syndrome hates to be tested”, said the actress, taking the opportunity to make a parallel with the theme covered in the episode of the day on the podcast, which in this case was the imposter syndrome. When talking about the English language and the difficulties it would impose on paper, Bruna said that the test team allowed her to have an accent:

“I studied for three years at an American school where my first language was English. I improved my English a lot at this school. Even so, I always told people that I didn’t speak English. Just to take the test, I called two different American teachers I have, one with an accent, the other with interpretation”, reported the actress who gained fame in Brazil doing soap operas when she was still a little girl.

Bruna continued telling about the opportunity to have competed with actresses that she already knew the works and that she considered better than herself. “I’ve heard of some names of actresses that I deeply admire and that I’ve always considered to be much better artists, much more capable than me, with more baggage. I was the only Brazilian approved. I went to the top 5, I went to the top 2″, said.

“Obviously you already understand that I didn’t get the role, but when I finished this test, I remember that I ended up in tears and said: ‘I’m proud of myself right now. The answer doesn’t matter because I’m proud of what I did on this test’‘, he also told and then spoke about not having made it to London: “I couldn’t go to London. They tried in every way possible”. Who got the role was the actress Sasha Calle.