Bruno Magri comments on having betrayed Viih Tube

By participating in the YouTube channel of Matheus Mazzafera, Bruno Magri, ex of Viih Tube, vented about the breakup with the blonde, right after she revealed on the internet that he cheated on her. According to him, it is difficult to understand the leakage of this information.

“There really was the betrayal, two and a half years ago. Anyway, I don’t know why it leaked now, but it did. The staff made it look like it had been now, and they also made it look like it had been several times. So much so that I called Vitória to understand what was going on, because I knew it hadn’t been more often, but the gossip pages were like: ‘She’s discovering more things, more things are reaching her’. And I said: ‘Brother, what things, if you don’t have it?’, he pointed out.

Right after the news spread on the internet, he he said he had looked for his ex-partner. “Then I went after whoever had said these things, one by one, I clarified everything and showed it to Vitória, because it was to her that I owed satisfaction, and then I took a stand, then explained myself. It wasn’t going to take my mistake, I did it. Once upon a time. She knew, she had forgiven me,” he explained.

Finally, the young man who defended the ex-BBB during the Globo reality show, revealed to have learned from his own mistakes. “I didn’t understand why people let it go. It was my thing and hers and it was already resolved. It was sad, but anyway, you reap what you sow. I planted it in the past and I reaped it. It’s OK. I learned too much. Not only with the mistake, but also in the relationship. I’ve matured a lot and learned a lot”, he explained.

Took on

It is worth mentioning that, right after the internet became agitated with the news of the betrayal, Bruno Magri he didn’t lie and confirmed that he had done it with the blonde who spent almost three years at his side.

“I’m not going to start with the cliché that I didn’t want to have to come here to justify myself, because there’s no way to justify the unjustifiable, I made a mistake, I’m not going to victimize myself. But Vitória knew about the mistake. It didn’t happen now, it was two and a half years ago. So much so that she chose to forgive, we tried the relationship of body and soul, unfortunately it didn’t work [certo]. In fact, it was one of the reasons for the breakup, but I didn’t understand why it came up now,” he said at the time.

Check out:

What did you think? Follow @siteentrete on Instagram to see the latest celebrity news and leave your comment clicking here. MOST READ