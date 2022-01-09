Cabin Participant May Leave ‘BBB22’ After Illness | BBB22

EM OFF had already exclusively anticipated an urgent news. Last Friday (7), we received information from reliable sources about the cast of Big Brother Brasil 22 (Globo). Due to the new outbreak of the coronavirus, some principal and reserve participants would have tested positive for Covid-19 and were left out of the reality show that mixes the famous and the anonymous.

Among those selected for the new season, part that was diagnosed with the new coronavirus has already left the Hilton, a hotel located in Barra da Tijuca (RJ). The staff member of a confirmed in the Cabin, is horrified by the situation and afraid of the friend appearing infected. Lucas Lucco, who until then had been confirmed by the press, tested positive and made the announcement through Instagram.

“Good morning, how are you? Guys, I decided to come here and let you know, due to the cancellation of the show at the end of the week. I really am with Covid. It was positive! I’m with Covid and now I take care of it, right? I’m here at home, keeping all distance from Lorena and Lucca, obviously”said Lucas Lucco using the Stories.

To reassure fans and avoid criticism, Lucas Lucco he said that he is following safety protocols and that he was vaccinated with two doses of the vaccine against the coronavirus: “I’m wearing a mask when we move a little closer. I thought I wasn’t going to get this thing. I took both doses of the vaccine, thank God. But you have to be careful, guys? The business is out there! “.

Last Friday (7), the musician’s advisors had already taken a stand on the health diagnosis of the sertanejo. The actor and singer’s office spoke about the flu symptoms: “Lucas Lucco informs that the show that would take place in Itajaí – Santa Catarina, this weekend (8), will be postponed for health reasons”.

“Singer Lucas Lucco, along with many members of the team, have flu-like symptoms and, according to medical recommendations, he adheres to isolation at home for prevention. We reinforce the importance of preventing compliance with sanitary and vaccination rules. Soon, new dates will be announced. Thank you for understanding!”concluded the celebrity team.

As in previous editions, Lucas Lucco would fill the country’s quota, as well as Naiara Azevedo quoted for the millionaire competition. In the Big Brother Brasil 20 edition, Gabi Martins represented the movement and gained prominence for her involvement with the model Gui Napolitano, from the enrolled team.

Rodolffo Matthaus, from the duo Israel & Rodolffo, known as ex-husband of Rafa Kalimann, was at Big Brother Brasil 21 and managed to boost his career during and after reality with the success Lipstick de Cereja. With its debut scheduled for January 17, under the command of Tadeu Schmidt, Lucas Lucco’s future remains to be seen. Possibly the ex-Malhação will no longer enter the guarded house in Brazil, located inside the Globo Studios, in Rio de Janeiro.