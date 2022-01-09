Camila Queiroz reacts to Globoplay on the web and gets an answer







Camila Queiroz in ‘Secret Truths’ Photo: Disclosure

The troubled relationship between Camila Queiroz, star of secret truths, with the TV Globo seems to have signs of improvement. The actress had a controversial departure from the network last year, with the right to be replaced by a stuntwoman for the final scenes of Secret Truths 2, available on the Globoplay streaming platform.

Apparently, however, this is water under the past. On social media, Camila interacted with a Globoplay post and received a response from the platform.

On Twitter, Globoplay’s profile joked with possible participants of the new edition of ‘Big Brother Brasil’ using characters from their productions. Angel, character played by Queiroz in ‘Secret Truths’ was on the list. “My #BBB22 cast list leaked. The fire is released in the playground ~or in my catalogue. Head silhouette talking”, says the post.

Camila then replied: “Have you thought?”; and got a humorous response from the platform: “The emoji already has it, mo!”.

The emoji already has it, mo! 😇 — globoplay (@globoplay) January 7, 2022

In the comments, netizens celebrated what appears to be the end of the fight between the actress and the network. “Finally, peace sealed,” commented one of them.