Canceling readjustments for police officers would not solve the crisis, says union

An eventual cancellation of the readjustment for federal career police officers, which would make Jair Bolsonaro withdraw from his promise, would not end the movement of federal employees in favor of salary gains.

This is the assessment of Rudinei Marques, president of the Permanent National Forum on Typical State Careers (Fonacate), an entity that brings together 37 civil servants unions.

“No chances. This salary campaign starts now, but it only ends when there is recomposition of salaries”, said Marques to the column when asked about the possibility.

The cancellation was suggested by the leader of the government in the Chamber, deputy Ricardo Barros, from the PR PP, in an interview with reporter Thiago Resende this Thursday (6/1).

“The readjustment for the police is necessary, as for the other categories of civil servants, in order to make up for losses that have already added up to 27.2% according to the 2017 IPCA,” he added.

So far, the category with the greatest mobilization is the Federal Revenue. Tax auditors have already handed over 951 management posts, started a standard operation that generated queues at various customs posts and stopped the analysis of cases at the Administrative Council for Tax Appeals (CARF).

The president of the National Union of Tax Auditors for Revenue, Isac Falcão, stated that the president needs to regulate the category’s efficiency bonus, approved in 2017 but not yet effective. “One more disrespectful speech will not cool down the mobilizations”, he assessed.

On the 18th, Fonacate organizes a national day of mobilization, which will include protests in front of the Central Bank and the Ministry of Economy. In addition, the Revenue forecasts demonstrations in its 80 union stations across the country.

