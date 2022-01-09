Capitol Crash: Erosion and Rain Seepage May Have Caused Fall, Experts Say | Midwest

The collapse of a wall in Furnas lake, in Capitólio (MG), may have been caused by soil erosion and water infiltration from heavy rains that hit the entire state for days, according to experts. There are also other hypotheses for the tragedy, such as the lack of risk mapping in the region and the fact that walls and cliffs usually give way naturally.

The collapse in the early afternoon of this Saturday (8) left 7 dead, dozens injured (4 are still hospitalized) and 3 missing. The Brazilian Navy informed that an inquiry will be opened to investigate the causes and the Civil Police is also already investigating the case. In addition, the Navy must investigate whether pleasure boats could be there, given the weather conditions and weather alerts.

At the end of this text, understand the rock formation on Capitol Hill.

Climatic and geological conditions

Added to the intense rains of the last few days, the fact that the region is basically formed by rocks that have a lower resistance weighs heavily. “Water entering these areas can make the rock lose its cohesion, which is internal resistance. And there could be a rupture like this,” explained Lieutenant Pedro Aihara, spokesman for the Fire Department of Minas Gerais.

The way the rock fell in Capitólio (MG) made the situation worse, says firefighter

Fábio Braz, from the Brazilian Society of Geology, also believes that the rains contributed to the fall. “This issue of very intense rains, for very long periods, [faz] the soil is drenched. The sediment soaks in and there is no longer that penetration along the surface, so there starts to be runoff. Another thing that stands out is this horizontal fracturing. You see that the block breaks off in a fracture practically at 90°. You see it starts to split horizontally at the base and then there’s this vertical detachment when the block topples over.”

Geologist relates the rock collapse in Capitólio (MG) with heavy rains in the state

“This quartzite also has some micas, which are some more impermeable minerals, so the water penetrates through these fractures”, he added.

Gustavo Cunha Melo, a specialist in risk management, said in an interview with Globo News that the rock that collapsed appeared to have a lot of erosion. He also claims that the fall is part of a natural phenomenon.

“Flapping cliffs happen on some beaches in the northeast. And, in the case of this canyon, they are natural accidents, they will happen. This rock piles up with a lot of erosion, totally fragmented. An incredible scar appears on the rock and there it would collapse at some point” , he said.

Specialist in risk management assesses the collapse of a giant stone in Capitólio (MG)

“Can the waterspout explain the collapse at this time? It can, and I didn’t need anything either – it was going to collapse at some point by erosion, by a natural process,” he said.

In the opinion of Tiago Antonelli, from the Geological Survey of Brazil, this type of fall is natural in rock formations and happens all over the country — and, like other specialists, he also claims that the rains coincided with the tragedy. He doesn’t believe the fall has anything to do with the lake being artificial.

“The fall, in my point of view, is linked to several factors, but mainly, at this time of year, to the rains that percolated the existing cracks and fractures. The rain accelerates both the formation and the size of these cracks. So the crack it was being percolated with water, the sediments were leaving and the erosive processes that culminated in the fall of this block accelerated,” he said.

Specialist talks about the possible reasons that led to the collapse of the stone in Capitólio (MG)

“This type of event is natural and occurs in thousands throughout Brazil. What happens is that today tourism is advancing to regions that were not known before. And today people are carrying cell phones and a camera and, with that, are able to report this type of event and even suffer with the consequences. But, in my understanding, it is a natural event that happens a lot all over Brazil”, he added.

Aihara corroborates what Antonelli said. He also stated that rockfalls are common on Capitol Hill, but what aggravated the situation was the size and manner in which the rocks fell. “In this case, as we had this perpendicular tipping, and due to the size of the rock, we ended up having these people directly affected”, he said. Generally, this type of landslide happens with the rocks falling even “upright”, and not perpendicular, as it was in this accident.

According to Joana Paula Sanchez, a specialist in geological tourism and a professor at the Federal University of Goiás, the existence of a technical mapping of the region could have prevented people from being so close to a risk area.

Geologist says geological mapping could prevent tragedy in Capitólio (MG)

“In this region, which has a lot of quartzite, which has undergone deformation, it is common for these rocks to be fractured. Falling a rock wall is not so common, but it can happen,” he stated.

For Sanchez, the deaths could have been avoided if there had been a geological mapping of the region – and that this information was used so that authorities could prevent boats and tourists from getting so close to the rocks, especially during the rainy season.

“What happens today is that we do not have geological mapping, in these places, for tourist use. It is very rare to have a geotechnical analysis, an analysis by a geologist, of the risks of these places”, he said.

“We do not have, in tourist areas, a technical geological mapping. And we really lack. There is a lack of professionals, but there is much more for public administrations to know that the geologist is not just for mining. We also work with the risk of accidents. This accident it could have been avoided, yes. This block was already moving from the wall, you can see that it was already fractured.”

The mayor of Capitólio, Cristiano Silva, said in an interview with Globo News that there was no rule preventing boats from being in that location, close to the wall. According to him, what cannot be docked in the canyon so that bathers can enter the water.

Known as “Mar de Minas”, Lake Furnas is one of the largest artificial lakes on the planet. The region is formed by its famous canyons and navigable waters. Before the arrival of the water, there were several farms that are now submerged.

To Globo News, Sanchez explained about the rock formation in the region. “The rocks that occur in Capitólio are quartzite rocks. They are not sedimentary rocks, they are metamorphic, they are harder. What happens is that the region suffered deformations, which generated all these fractures and faults that we see. We see the rocks. very fractured, full of empty spaces — and it was one of those big spaces that made that block give way.”

Antonelli also spoke about the formation of these rocks. “The rock that makes up these walls is formed by grains of sand. This sand, over time, with temperature, with pressure, formed the rock and, now, with the erosion processes — and with the rains, with the winds — , it goes back to being sand. It’s a rock that’s fragile, that’s more susceptible to an event that we’ve seen in Capitol Hill.”