Caramel mutt helps newborn turtles reach the sea

Solovino is the name of the caramel dog that is popular on Miramar beach, in Madero Tamaulipa, Mexico.

The dog grew up and spent most of his life on the beach, his current tutor met him in races he did by the sea, and every time they met, the dog was extremely friendly and friendly.

The puppy is helping a turtle to reach the sea. (Photo: Reproduction/ Instagram @solovino_dog)

Over time, the relationship between dog and woman evolved, starting for adoption.

“One day I realized that I missed him and I was worried if he didn’t come to meet me; the other day I was hugging him and expressing my affection. That’s why I accepted that he was the one who adopted me and gave me his love, company and protection. It has been an unimaginable year of a lot of learning”, he stated.

In addition to being super polite with humans, caramel also respects other species, such as starfish and sea turtles.

In the month of June several eggs hatched bringing new turtles to life, and Solovino left many people in awe with the attitude of helping the reptiles make the long way to the sea, although it is something ‘automatic’ and instinct, some baby turtles can find the path a little difficult.

The dog is on the beach happy. (Photo: Reproduction/ Instagram @solovino_dog)

Sea turtles are a group consisting of six genera and seven species, unfortunately all of them are threatened with extinction, that’s why the attitude of the dog to help them reach the sea and ensure their survival and quality of life is so important, these reptiles they have a high life expectancy, from 80 to 100 years, if they do not suffer from pollution and hunting in the high seas.

The dog is surrounded by baby turtles. (Photo: Reproduction/ Instagram @solovino_dog)

“On a walk there were many baby turtle footprints, when I followed them I realized that they had already reached the sea. However, Solovino found a prey in a crab’s hole, pulled it with his snout and we took it to the shore. I never let go of me. surprise with the nobility and civilization of the animals”, said the tutor.

This and many other adventures you can follow on Solovino’s Instagram profile, to follow the name is solovino_dog.