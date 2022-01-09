Cargo plane catches fire at China’s airport – Prisma

This morning, an Aviastar Tupolev Tu-204-100C was on fire at Hangzhou Xiaoshan International Airport in China. The freighter caught fire at the Zhejiang hub after the flight to Novosibirsk, Russia was postponed, informs Simple Flying.

The fire broke out in the Tu-204’s cabin as it prepared for Flight 4B6534. Aviation24.be reports that crew members were able to safely evacuate the narrowbody in time, but rescuers were unable to save the aircraft from destruction.

According to RadarBox.com, the unit had been traveling back and forth between Hangzhou and Novosibirsk in the weeks leading up to the incident. There were also trips to Kazan and Moscow. However, after landing in Hangzhou on January 8, the twin jet never returned to Novosibirsk.

Since then, the CAAC East China Regional Administration has shared details of the fire. However, investigations are still ongoing.

“At 4:36 am on January 8, 2022, Aerostar outbound flight 4B6534 (Hangzhou Xiaoshan-Novosibirsk Machevo Airport, Russia, model is Tu-204) departing from Gate 204 of Hangzhou Xiaoshan International Airport will launch the aircraft earlier that is ready to take off. When an open fire broke out in the cabin, Hangzhou Airport immediately began emergency procedures to organize the fire and emergency departments to rush to the scene for rescue,” shared the CAAC East China Regional Administration in a statement.

“The eight crew on board were evacuated. After receiving the report, the CAAC East China Regional Administration immediately initiated a secondary emergency response. Zhejiang Regulatory Bureau inspectors arrived at the scene as quickly as possible, and the government set up a task force to go to the scene to investigate the incident.”