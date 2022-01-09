Carlinhos Maia suffers an assault attempt on the shore of Maceió

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 24 seconds ago Entertainment Comments Off on Carlinhos Maia suffers an assault attempt on the shore of Maceió 0 Views

Carlinhos Maia suffered an attempted aggression on the shore in Maceió-AL on Friday, 7th. While taking pictures with fans, a woman approached him and called him ‘ridiculous’ because he would have refused to take a picture with her. Then she pours a liquid that was in a glass. She was held by other people.




Carlinhos Maia gets into trouble with a woman on the beach in Alagoas Reproduction Instagram

Carlinhos Maia gets into trouble with a woman on the beach in Alagoas Reproduction Instagram

Photo: Playback / Instagram

On his Instagram profile, influencer told what really happened. He was taking a summer sightseeing tour installed by the City Hall, when a crowd gathered to accompany him. The woman approached when he stopped in front of a beach hut to talk and take pictures.

“A woman with a tin in her hand, this size, comes up to me in the crowd and goes like this: ‘you’re ridiculous.’ I still looked at it like that and thought I must be joking. She said, ‘you’re ridiculous.’ I said why? Because you didn’t take a picture with me,” he wrote.

Another video shows the same person arguing for having tried to jump in line to take a photo in a giant beach chair, one of the places that has attracted a lot of people.

Carlinhos Maia said that the woman had been arrested, but the Civil Police said it denied any record of the occurrence.

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

How many participants will the BBB22 have? Boninho leaves doubt in the air; learn more· TV news

JB Oliveira, o Boninho, implanted another question in the minds of Big Brother Brasil 22 …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved