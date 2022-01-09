Carlinhos Maia suffers an assault attempt on the shore of Maceió

Carlinhos Maia suffered an attempted aggression on the shore in Maceió-AL on Friday, 7th. While taking pictures with fans, a woman approached him and called him ‘ridiculous’ because he would have refused to take a picture with her. Then she pours a liquid that was in a glass. She was held by other people.







Carlinhos Maia gets into trouble with a woman on the beach in Alagoas Reproduction Instagram Photo: Playback / Instagram

On his Instagram profile, influencer told what really happened. He was taking a summer sightseeing tour installed by the City Hall, when a crowd gathered to accompany him. The woman approached when he stopped in front of a beach hut to talk and take pictures.

“A woman with a tin in her hand, this size, comes up to me in the crowd and goes like this: ‘you’re ridiculous.’ I still looked at it like that and thought I must be joking. She said, ‘you’re ridiculous.’ I said why? Because you didn’t take a picture with me,” he wrote.

Another video shows the same person arguing for having tried to jump in line to take a photo in a giant beach chair, one of the places that has attracted a lot of people.

Carlinhos Maia said that the woman had been arrested, but the Civil Police said it denied any record of the occurrence.