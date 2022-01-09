Carlo Ancelotti assesses Vinícius Júnior’s new outstanding performance

After recovering from covid-19, Brazilian Vinícius Júnior returned to the main squad at Real Madrid this Saturday (8th), and made the difference in the rout over Valencia. The Brazilian scored two goals, one of them in a beautiful individual play, in a merengue victory by 4-1. .

“Vinicius Júnior came back in this game and did very well once again. His highlight was not for the feints or individual plays, but for the goals. He scored twice as if he were our center forward. Karim (Benzema) is always the same and it also helped us a lot. We always need to compete at a high level,” said Ancelotti, also highlighting Benzema, who scored the other two Real Madrid goals in the game.

In addition to the performance of the two players, Real Madrid also had a day inspired by Marco Asensio. The trio formed by him, Vinícius Júnior and Benzema begins to take shape and has been showing results. When asked if they are already forming an untouchable set, Carlo Ancelotti ruled out and mentioned other athletes that may appear.

“Untouchable I don’t think because every game is different. They did very well against Valencia, but I also have to evaluate players like Rodrygo, for example. We have other athletes who always manage to be important when they play. We are lucky to have so many good players and in positive moments”, evaluated Ancelotti.

With the victory over Valencia, Real Madrid reached 49 points and isolated themselves further in the lead of LaLiga, although, at the moment, they have two games more than Sevilla, who have 41 points and are in second. Next Wednesday (12), the merengue team returns to the field to face Barcelona, ​​in a game valid for the semifinals of the Super Cup in Spain. The match will be played at King Abdullah Sports City, in Saudi Arabia.