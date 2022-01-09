Ceará draws with São Bernardo in Copinha and seeks classification in the last round

Ceará drew 1-1 with São Bernardo-SP in the second round of the São Paulo Football Junior Cup, at Estádio Jayme Cintra, in Jundiaí-SP, this Saturday, 8th afternoon. With the result, Grandpa accumulates two draws, – in the debut it was 1-1 with Bragantino-PA -, and adds two points in the competition.

The goals of the match were scored by Felipe Diogo, from São Bernardo, and Felipe Micael, from Ceará.

In the last round, Ceará will face Paulista, vice leader of group 18 with three points, and are still alive for the classification. Grandpa is the third key. With the draw against Alvinegro, São Bernardo remained in the lead with four points.

Subscribe THE PEOPLE+ Get access to all exclusive content, columnists, unlimited access and discounts at stores, pharmacies and much more. Sign it

Despite being out of the top two positions in the group that guarantee the classification, the Porangabuçu team only depends on itself. A simple victory over Paulista guarantees the advancement of the Alvinegro team. The next opponent in Copinha lost to São Bernardo in the debut and beat Bragantino-PA in the second round.

About the subject

In the first half, Ceará abused the chances of being lost and ended up being punished by the opponent. São Bernardo was the first to startle when they scored with Felipe Diogo, but the refereeing was the offside.

After 10 minutes of the ball rolling, Grandpa started to involve his rival. Betting on plays on the left side, the Cearenses found spaces in the defense of the Paulistas. Felipe Micael had the best chances, but stopped at goalkeeper Paulo Victor’s defenses. At the first opportunity, he headed inside the area to block the São Bernardo archer.

In the second, which was even clearer, the center forward took advantage of an error in Bernô’s ball out of the area and submitted it to a new defense by Paulo Victor. On the rebound, Pedro Igor stopped at the archer.

When Porangabuçu’s team dominated the match, São Bernardo set up a quick counterattack, launching the defensive field on the attack, looking for Gabriel Moyses. In the domain, already inside the area, the attacker was brought down by Jefferson. The match referee signaled the penalty. Felipe Diogo charged with category and put the São Paulo team ahead on the scoreboard, on 29 minutes.

With the disadvantage on the scoreboard, coach Juca Antonello returned to the second half with changes that made the team more offensive. Caio Rafael and Rafinha were replaced by Romarinho and Pedro Igor.

The changes took effect immediately. Caio Rafael received it on the right wing and crossed to Felipe Micael, who dominated the free-kick inside the area and puffed up goalkeeper Paulo Victor’s goals to tie the match.

After the draw, the duel was truncated with few clear chances for a goal. The two teams started to stop the plays with fouls, in addition to creation and conclusion errors. Thus, Ceará and São Bernardo bet on shots from outside the area.

When the 1-1 tie persisted without great chances, forward Rafinha, from Vovô, had the opportunity to guarantee the team’s victory. He received the ball inside the area after a defensive error by São Bernardo and, facing the rival archer, kicked it out.

Questions, Criticisms and Suggestions? Talk to us

Tags