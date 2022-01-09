CES 2022: JBL features speakers with up to 24h battery life

THE JBL, a reference in speakers and speakers, released new products on CES 2022 (Consumer Electronics Show), a tech mega-event taking place in Las Vegas, USA, this week.

Three releases from the audio maker stood out: Boombox, PartyBox and Pulse. Let’s go to them.

JBL Boombox 3

JBL Boombox 3 is the third generation of the Boombox line, with a new three-way speaker system consisting of a subwoofer, two midrange drivers and two more tweeters, exclusive speakers to emit high frequencies.

The device has battery life for an incredible 24 hours of playback, Bluetooth sound and offers a special treatment for the lowest frequencies, emitting clearer and sharper frequencies than previous devices of the same line.

Furthermore, it is possible to connect up to two devices wirelessly, such as smartphones and tablets. The model also allows pairing of two bluetooth speakers to reproduce stereo sound. Another option is to connect JBL PartyBoost compatible speakers for even more powerful sound.

The BoomBox 3 is IP67 certified for water and dust resistance and an integrated power bank, capable of charging smartphones and tablets via a USB connection, even while the box is playing audio.

JBL PartyBox Encore

PartyBox Encore has 100W of power and a built-in light show feature, which acts in sync with the currently playing music. The box also comes with two wireless digital microphones, which allow users to sing while music is playing.

The product has a battery life for 10 hours of playback with light show on feature and IPX4 splash protection. The device also has the feature “True Wireless Stereo”, which allows the pairing of two speakers providing high quality stereo sound. PartyBox Encore is also compatible with the JBL PartyBox app.

Pulse 5

Another line that has been updated is the Pulse, with the JBL Pulse 5. Like the previous device, it has a light show that works in sync with the reproduced audio.

The new portable speaker has 12 hours of playback and is IP67 certified for water and dust resistance. Pulse 5 has the PartyBoost feature, which lets you pair two speakers to play stereo sound or connect multiple speakers — making your audio that much more powerful.