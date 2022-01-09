CES 2022: Nex Introduces Asymmetric Monitor with MagSafe Connection for iPhone and Android

The CES 2022 is full of display innovations like the world’s first curved QD-LED introduced by Alienware. However, Nex has opted for an asymmetrical design and a model with a MagSafe connection, which promises to bring an even more seamless experience between an iPhone or Android cell phone and a computer.

Called the NexMonitor, the device has a 27-inch screen with 2K and 4K resolution options, both with equally thin edges. The 2K model has a 100Hz refresh rate, while the 4K is limited to 60Hz, but both have 4ms GtG response times. Speaking of connections, the NexMonitor has a USB-C 3.1 port with 65W output, one HDMI 2.0, one DisplayPort 1.2, two USB-A, one USB-B, a 3.5mm audio output, an RJ45 input and still an SD card reader.

The biggest highlight is the MagSafe charging cradle integrated to the right of the monitor, which allows you to keep the smartphone at eye level so that you can use the device by viewing notifications and apps while using NexMonitor. In addition, you can connect Android phones via cable to use DeX mode on Samsung and Motorola Ready For phones to view smartphone contents on the big screen.

There’s also the NexPad, a 12-inch portable monitor that also features MagSafe and a USB-C connection so you can display content on the big screen anywhere. It can even be used as a Full HD secondary display for notebooks.