CES 2022: OmniVision Announces First 200 Megapixel Sensor for Cell Phones

CES 2022 is packed with several interesting releases like the Galaxy S21 FE, Nokia G400 and other devices, but Omnivision also introduced promising new hardware: the 200 megapixel OmniVision OVB0B sensor, the manufacturer’s first with this capability and several enhancements.

Although the OmniVision OVB0B is not the world’s first with 200 megapixels, it is the world’s smallest at this resolution, with 0.61μm pixels and 1/1.28 inches at a resolution of 16384 x 12288 pixels, which allows it to take high quality photos with the technology that fuses 16 pixels into 1, resulting in 12.6 MP photos of great quality even in low light.

The sensor also features 100% Quad-Phase Detection (QPD) technology, which improves and speeds up focusing on objects in challenging conditions. “The introduction of 200 megapixel image sensors for smartphone cameras promises to allow capturing photographs with an incredible amount of detail, meeting the needs of smartphone manufacturers who are trying hard to differentiate their products through improved cameras equipped with high resolution image sensors. Our estimate is that by 2022 more than 40 million image sensors with a resolution of 100 megapixels or more will ship to smartphone manufacturers,” said Jeffrey Mathews, senior analyst at Strategy Analytics. Another benefit of this sensor is that it supports combination of 16 pixels in 1 even when recording videos, resulting in 4K and 2K images in superior quality up to 16 times compared to a conventional sensor, pixels equivalent to 2.44μm.