CES 2022: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, vivo V23 and V23 Pro, Nokia G400 and other fair launches

The year 2022 marked the return of the fair Consumer Electronic Show (CES), held in Las Vegas, United States, even with several big brands canceling their stands at the event because of the proliferation of the Ômicron variant. CES is also usually marked by official announcements of new smartphones from different brands and the 2022 edition was no different. So, we’ve brought together the main cellphone presentations at this year’s event. Here we go!





Fairs and events

07 Jan



Dell

06 Jan

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

It took longer to arrive! Almost a year after the arrival of the S21 line, the Galaxy S21 FE it was finally officially presented through the Samsung as successor of S20 FE, which was a sales success throughout the year 2021. As the various rumors and leaks (and not a few) have pointed out, the S21 FE arrives with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The processor is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and the screen a 6.4 inch Full HD+ with 120 Hz. Its rear camera set is formed by the 12 MP primary sensor with optical stabilization (OIS). There’s also a 12MP wide-angle lens and another 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and 30x hybrid.

TCL 30 5G and Flex V

On the first day of the CES 2022 conferences, TCL introduced the 30 series models, which will consist of eight devices in total. So far, there are two at this first moment: the TCL 30XE ​​5G and the 30V 5G. The 30XE ​​5G stands out for its 90 Hz panel, to give greater fluidity in system animations, accompanied by 4 GB of RAM memory. The 30V 5G comes with 128 GB storage, 4,500 mAh battery and 6.7-inch Full HD+ screen. The rear camera system will be triple, led by a 50 MP main sensor, along with the ultrawide and the macro – still undisclosed. The front lens is 16 MP. the brand also showed the Flex V, a foldable Snapdragon 765G.

Vivo V23 and V23 Pro

Chinese women were also represented by vivo, which officially showed the new V23 and V23 Pro. The models arrive with a design that is able to change color when exposed to sunlight. In addition, both devices come with dual selfie camera. The vivo V23 Pro has 3D curved glass with a 6.56 inch Full HD 90Hz AMOLED screen, while the V23 has flat edges and a 6.44-inch Full HD AMOLED screen. Both have fingerprint sensor under the screen. The processor of vivo V23 Pro is a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 paired with 8GB or 12GB RAM and 128GB and 256GB storage options, while the V23 uses a 920 Dimensity with the same RAM and storage options.

Nokia C100, C200, G100, G400 and 2760 Flip 4G

Nokia was the manufacturer that showed the most ads throughout CES 2022. On Tuesday (4), the brand presented four entry models logo at once. They are: the C100, C200, G100 and G400. the brand also launched the Nokia 2760 Flip 4G, a cell phone that hits the market as a successor to the Nokia 2760 launched in 2007 and brings with it important improvements in construction and connectivity. The hardware is basic and the system is KaiOS 3.0.

OnePlus 10 Pro

THE OnePlus 10 Pro it hasn’t been officially introduced yet, but the brand took advantage of all the CES 2022 hype to reveal more details about your next model, set to be released in the coming days. The Chinese manufacturer has released samples of the device’s photographic capability. The model will feature a trio of rear sensors (48 MP, 50 MP and 8 MP) and embedded technologies that promise great photos and videos.

What did you think about CES 2022? Tell us in the comments below!

see also