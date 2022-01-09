CES 2022: See releases from Intel, AMD and Nvidia at the event

THE CES 2022 it’s over and the biggest exhibitors have already presented their main hardware news. THE tecmundo prepared a summary with the highlights of the nvidia, OMG and Intel for processors and graphics card markets.

The list ranges from the integrated graphics of Ryzen 6000 Pro APUs with RDNA2 architecture to monstrous graphics cards like the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Ti.

nvidia

Despite not bringing any surprises, as the three Nvidia highlights had already been leaked or at least announced, the company presented products to different audiences.

GeForce RTX 3090 Ti

The first highlight is the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti. Nvidia intends to present all the details of the monstrous card throughout January, but confirmed that it is a model with 24 GB of GDDR6X memory and 21 GB/s of bandwidth.

RTX 3090 Ti @ CES 2022Source: The Verge

GeForce RTX 3050

The GeForce RTX 3050 arrived to relieve the input segment of GPUs, severely affected by the semiconductor crisis and cryptocurrency mining. The graphics card will feature 8GB of GDDR6 memory, 9 Shader TFLOPS, 18 RT-TFLOPS (for Ray Tracing), 73 Tensor TFLOPS and is DLSS compatible.

GeForce RTX 3050 revealed, launching January 27 for $249 #CES2022 pic.twitter.com/6GIQkjbtlp — Nibel (@Nibellion) January 4, 2022

The model has a suggested price of US$ 249 (about R$ 1,400) and arrives on January 27th.

Notebook GPUs: RTX 3070 Ti and RTX 3080 Ti

In the mobile GPU segment, Nvidia announced that partner brands such as Alienware, MSI and Acer plan to launch notebooks with the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti and GeForce RTX 3080 Ti.

New gaming notebooks with GeForce RTX 3080 Ti cardsSource: Nvidia via Tecmundo

The estimate is that the new gaming notebooks have performance almost twice as much as models with RTX 2070, resolution of 1440p at 100 FPS and cost from US$ 1,499 (approximately R$ 8,200).

OMG

The company had one of the first panels at the fair and opened its presentation already introducing the new Ryzen 6000 processors for ultra-thin notebooks.

The new processors stand out for being superior to the Ryzen 5000 with energy savings of up to 40%. Furthermore, the Ryzen 6000 SoC is the first with an APU using RDNA2 architecture, capable of delivering AAA games at 1080p and 60 FPS, bringing optimizations to AMD FidelityFX.

Radeon RX 6500 XT

Radeon RX 6500 XT was another keynote of AMD’s keynote. With a suggested price of US$ 200 (R$ 1,129), the boards should serve as a gateway to technologies such as Ray Tracing and FidelityFX for most players who still use much more modest models.

RX 6500 XT should be cheaper model compatible with RT and FidelityFXSource: AMD

Intel

Intel’s presentation took place on the same day as AMD and Nvidia and the main highlights were news about new versions of Intel Alder Lake processors and updates on Intel Arc Alchemist GPUs.

Intel is working in partnership with Acer, Dell, Gigabyte, HP, Lenovo, MSI, Razer and Asus to launch more than 100 notebook models using the new Alder Lake processors. The portfolio should serve from the ultra-thin to the high-performance gaming notebook market.

Also new were low-power desktop Alder Lake CPUs. Intel 600 series SKUs feature 22 new chips with 35W and 65W thermal designs. Some of the products will come with coolers from the Laminar series, which are produced by Intel in three different designs.

New Intel Laminar stock coolerSource: Intel via Tecmundo

Intel Arc Alchemist GPUs

Unfortunately the unveiling of Intel Arc Alchemist boards didn’t happen during CES 2022. But the manufacturer quickly commented on the matter during its presentation.

Intel has confirmed that it has shipped OEM and mobile GPUs for partner brands. This means that the first pre-assembled notebooks and desktops with Intel Arc Alchemist graphics are due out soon.

CES 2022 had several other interesting news and you can check more details of the coverage here at Tecmundo.