Check out the result of Mega-Sena 2442; prize is BRL 6.4 million

posted on 01/08/2022 8:08 PM / updated on 01/8/2022 8:38 PM



Check out the numbers of the Caixa Lotteries this Saturday (8/1) – (credit: Youtube/Reprodução)

Caixa Econômica Federal raffled, last Saturday night (8/1), six lotteries: the 2442 Mega-Sena contests; 2417 of Lotofácil; 5749 of Quina; 1733 of Timemania; 2319 of the Double Seine; and 552 on the Day of Luck. The draw was held at Espaço da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo.

Mega-Sena

With an estimated prize of R$6.4 million for whoever hits the six dozens, Mega-Sena had the following dozens drawn: 49-09-07-02-41-25.

quinine

Quina, with an estimated prize of R$ 3.6 million, had the following numbers drawn: 25-73-52-38-32.

Lucky day

With an expected prize of R$1.3 million, the Lucky Day had the following result: 14-29-21-23-06-13-27. The lucky month is December.

double sena



Dupla Sena had the following numbers drawn: 02-48-33-06-27-08 in the first draw; and 05-45-38-22-32-27 in the second. The expected prize was R$1.3 million.

timemania

Timemania, with an estimated prize of R$ 15 million, presented the following result: 20-09-12-35-39-73-38. The team of the heart is Cruzeiro, from Minas Gerais.

lotof easy

Lotofácil, which should distribute around R$ 1.5 million to whoever hits the 15 dozen, presented the following result: 10-15-06-14-04-23-07-18-11-22-09-01 -08-17-25.

Watch the full broadcast: