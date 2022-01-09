Children must be re-registered at SUS to receive a dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Salvador | Bahia

3 mins ago Health

The Municipal Health Department (SMS) informs that parents and guardians residing in Salvador must re-register children from 5 to 11 years old, eligible for vaccination against Covid-19.

The report from the city hall took place this Saturday (8), about three days after the Federal Government says it will not require a prescription to vaccinate children ages 5 to 11 against Covid-19. There is still no start date for the application in the children’s group of savior .

Parents must register children in the SUS for vaccination against Covid-19, in Salvador — Photo: Jefferson Peixoto/Secom

The update, which is mandatory to have access to the first dose of the vaccine, must be done online, through the Municipal Health Department (SMS) website, or in person at the 155 basic units of the municipal network, from Monday to Friday , from 8am.

Those who have already re-registered will automatically be on the list of people qualified for vaccination.

For children who do not have the Salvador SUS Card or have a registration linked to another municipality, the parent or guardian must look for any of the units in the city hall to obtain the document or transfer their address. Scheduling for the service must be done through the Hora Marcada website.

The documentation required from the parents is the identity card, CPF, proof of residence and SUS Card. For children, it is necessary to present a birth certificate and SUS Card (if any).

