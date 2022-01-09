China’s artificial sun breaks record temperature

The Tokamak Advanced Experimental Superconducting (EAST) fusion reactor, known as the “Artificial Sun” of China, broke its old record at the end of December. The reactor stayed 10 times longer than the Sun’s core for over 17 minutes.

It sustained a plasma temperature of 120 million degrees Celsius during the period. The information was released recently by the Chinese Academy of Sciences. The reactor broke the record set nearly seven months ago of just 101 seconds, now reaching the 1,056-second mark.

To get an idea of ​​the power of this Chinese Artificial Sun, the core of the real Sun reaches a temperature of 15 million degrees Celsius.

The Chinese Academy of Sciences Institute of Plasma Physics (AISPP) team is behind China’s Artificial Sun. “ASIPP has a perfect team. We will face the difficulties, however difficult it may be!”, said Professor Yuntao Song, general director of the ASIPP, in a statement.

Our real Sun reaches “only” 15 million degrees Celsius. Image: Lukasz Pawel Szczepanski/Shutterstock

The Experimental Advanced Superconducting Tokamak Fusion Reactor is able to partially replicate the natural nuclear fusion process of stars. The researchers’ idea is, with this Artificial Sun, to lead to clean and sustainable energy production.

The key to achieving the goal is precisely the ability of the EAST reactor to maintain high plasma temperatures. These fusion reactions need to be self-sustaining, with the superheated material being used to create this reaction.

