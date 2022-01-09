Chinese metropolis becomes focus of concern over Covid-19 – News

The city of Tianjin, in northern China, on Sunday recommended that its 14 million inhabitants stay indoors while carrying out massive tests of Covid-19 after detecting several cases, some of them of the omicron variant, reported the press state-owned.

Tianjin, a large port city about 150 km southeast of Beijing, has become a new area of ​​concern for health authorities after registering more than 20 cases of covid-19 in recent days, most of them imported from abroad, according to the commission. national health care

There are at least two cases of the omicron variant and 15 infections in schools, according to state media.

Tianjin launched a mass testing campaign on Sunday and urged residents to stay indoors or close to home to facilitate detection testing.

Chinese authorities have already faced a larger outbreak in the northwestern city of Xi’an.

The draconian zero-tolerance measures applied by the Asian giant against the coronavirus, including strict confinement and immediate mass testing, drew criticism.

According to official data, since the beginning of the pandemic, China has registered only 100,000 cases and 4,636 deaths.