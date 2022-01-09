https://br.sputniknews.com/20220108/missao-chinesa-detecta-1-evidencia-de-agua-na-lua-20957048.html

Chinese mission detects 1st evidence of water on the Moon

Chinese mission detects 1st evidence of water on the Moon

A Chinese research team observed water signals in lunar surface spectral reflectance data obtained by the Chang’E-5 spacecraft, providing the… 08.01.2022, Sputnik Brazil

Several orbital observations and sample measurements showed evidence of the presence of water on the Moon, however, no in situ measurements had yet been performed on the lunar surface. A lunar mineralogical spectrometer aboard the Chinese probe performed spectral reflectance measurements of the regolith and a rock, providing the possibility of detecting water on the lunar surface. Quantitative spectral analysis indicates that the lunar soil at the landing site of the Chinese probe has less than 120 ppm of water, mainly attributed to the solar wind. , showed an absorption of approximately 180 ppm of water, suggesting an additional source of water from the lunar interior. These results show that the rock may have come from an ancient basaltic unit and ejected to the Chang’E-5 landing site. thus, the lower water content of the soil, compared to the higher water content of the rock fragment, suggests that degassing of the mangrove deposit occurred. below the Chang’E-5 landing site.

Jorge Satere Taikonauts and cosmonauts will be the first humans to set foot on the lunar soil in addition to building a permanent base for housing, commercial and scientific exploration. 0

Multiple Energy Scientist In all PLANETS and ATOMIC ENERGY STABILIZERS like ours that STABILIZES THE ROTATION AND TIDE CYCLES OF OUR PLANET… Which they call primitively the MOON: possible is, to find WATER. In our PLANET-H3 and not EARTH since EARTH is only one of the 5 ELEMENTARY COSMIC UNITS as FIRE, WATER, AIR and EC are also, and not PLANET: there is more, due to the pressing need that we H3 ELEMENTARY COSMIC BEINGS have , by the fact of our bodies. they are PREDOMINANTLY composed of the 3rd COSMIC ELEMENT WATER. I say this and prove it on my blog ADVANCED SCIENTIFIC DISCOVERIES. 0

