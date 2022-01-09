Christian has ‘son’ and commits a new crime; know which· TV news

Christian (Cauã Reymond) will sink deeper and deeper with blackmail to keep his secret in Um Lugar ao Sol. Barbara’s husband (Alinne Moraes) will have to take care of Francisco as if he were the baby’s father after being threatened by Joy (Lara Tremouroux). He will still be the target of one more of Túlio’s (Daniel Dantas) tricks this week in Globo’s nine o’clock telenovela: now, a report fraud will come.

Firstly, in the this Monday’s chapter (10) , the villain will force the faker to get involved in Barbara’s competition with her older sister, Rebeca (Andrea Beltrão). Determined to wreak havoc in the life of Santiago’s firstborn (José de Abreu), the bogus writer will be tempted to tell everyone about her new discovery: her brother-in-law’s affair with Ruth (Pathy Dejesus).

But the infidel will demand that the character of Cauã Reymond do everything possible and impossible to get his wife to change her mind. After a lot of persuasion, he will reach his goal, but his problems will only be at the beginning.

Things will get complicated even when he parachutes into the love life of his friend, Ravi (Juan Paiva). The ex-driver will be having a hard time in the hands of Joy, who, in addition to sleeping with another man, will decide to leave her husband and son. She will run away with a new love, rapper Damón (Ruan Aguiar).

Smart, the former employee of Redentor will discover the plan at the last minute, reaching the mother of his son at the bus station. The graffiti artist, however, will not be moved at all. After being humiliated by the girl, the Goiás will blame the character of Cauã Reymond for all the misfortunes of his life, will fall into the world and leave his son behind.

Meanwhile, Joy won’t be as happy with Damón as she imagined when she ran away. She will see all her money go into the hands of her new partner, who will steal it. The graffiti artist’s maternal instinct will speak louder when she finds out that Ravi has also dumped her son.

Joy’s solution will be to rescue her card up her sleeve: Christian’s secret. The young woman will run after the executive and demand that he raise Francisco alongside Ravi and give his heir a good life.

The usurper’s week will end with new threats from Tullius. Once again, Rebeca’s husband will pressure the executive to commit a crime. It will require the rival to change information in a Redentor financial report. The result of this will be disastrous for the character of Cauã Reymond: Santiago will notice the fraud and confront his son-in-law.

Monday, 10/1 (Chapter 55)

Gabriela tries to reassure Ilana about giving birth. Rebeca decides to go out with Felipe and turns off her cell phone. Breno suffers from the loss of one of the twins. Barbara discovers Tulio’s affair with Ruth. Stephany helps Erica with the change.

Túlio orders Christian/Renato to convince Barbara not to tell Santiago about his affair with Ruth. Cecilia consoles Breno. Rebeca despairs when she finds out what happened to Ilana and asks Felipe to drop her off at the hospital. Cecilia sees her mother kissing Felipe. Cecília tells Breno what she witnessed and kisses him.

Tuesday, 11/1 (Chapter 56)

Breno pushes Cecilia away. Noca refuses to talk to Lara about her son. Santiago delivers invitations to an exhibition for Christian/Renato to go with Barbara. Mateus agrees to go with Lara to the same exhibition. Breno gives up on Cecília’s campaign and Ilana criticizes him.

Felipe finds Julia passed out at home. Joy spends the night with Damón and Ravi confronts her. Mateus gives up going to the exhibition with Lara and suggests that she go with Marie. Santiago asks Christian/Renato to take Luan to the exhibition. Lara finds Christian/Renato, and the two get lost from the kids.

Wednesday, 12/1 (Chapter 57)

Mateus arrives at the exhibition and despairs when he finds out that Lara got lost from Marie because of Christian/Renato. Luan goes to Lara, who finds Marie. Santiago is sick. Felipe asks Julia to go home with him. Matthew argues with Lara. Joy proposes to run away with Damón.

Rebeca sees Túlio and Ruth together at the company. Rebeca ends up with Felipe. Cecília comments to Bela that she needs to confront Breno. Breno refuses Cecilia’s calls and Ilana notices. Rebeca gives Túlio an ultimatum. Breno is startled when he finds Cecilia in her house.

Thursday, 1/1 (Chapter 58)

Breno talks to Cecilia. Ruth demands a payment to leave the company. Túlio forces Christian/Renato to defraud the company’s financial report. Ilana finds Rebeca’s attitudes strange. Matthew decides to travel with Marie. Lara confesses to Noca that she still loves Christian/Renato.

Elenice receives a subpoena. Christian/Renato changes the company’s payment report and takes it to Santiago. Cecilia complains to Nicole that Breno has walked away from her. Joy leaves Ravi, Francisco and Yasmin. Elenice tries to seek advice from Christian/Renato about the subpoena she received. Ravi meets Joy at the bus station with Damón.

Friday, 1/14 (Chapter 59)

Joy humiliates Ravi, who blames Christian/Renato for their separation. Rebeca complains about Tulio’s indifference. Breno talks about Cecilia in therapy. Rebeca can’t talk to her daughter. Joy complains about the place that Damón is with. Ruth picks up Tulio at Redentor with a new car. Damón takes Joy’s money. Inacia leaves Yasmin to take care of Francisco.

Tulio intimidates Christian/Renato. Noca predicts for Lara that a person from her past will return to her life. Helena suggests that Nicole separate from Paco if she wants to lose weight. Christian/Renato discovers that Ravi has abandoned Francisco. Ravi looks for Lara.

Saturday, 1/15 (Chapter 60)

Noca tells Ravi that Lara has traveled to Pouso Feliz. Christian/Renato sees Yasmin with Francisco and tries to talk to Ravi. Joy threatens to tell the truth about Christian/Renato if he doesn’t help Ravi take care of Francisco. Roney teases the outfit Stephany gets from Erica.

Erica despairs when she sees her injured sister and asks Santiago for help. Christian/Renato gets worried when he learns that Ravi went to Pouso Feliz looking for Lara. Lara and Matthew reconcile. Santiago sees something strange in the financial report and asks Christian/Renato for an explanation.

