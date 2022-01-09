City Hall of Rondonópolis (MT) confirms first case of co-infection | Mato Grosso

The Municipality of Rondonópolis, 218 km from Cuiabá, confirmed, this Friday (7), the first case of coinfection by Covid-19 and Influenza in the city. Despite having both viruses, the patient is doing well and does not have severe symptoms.

According to the city, the finding was made in a private laboratory that communicated to the Epidemiological Surveillance of the city.

Rondonópolis has registered an increase in the number of covid-19 cases and an outbreak of the flu-like illness, which allows the joint infection of influenza and coronaviruses.

Between Tuesday (4) and Friday (7), 104 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed and in the last 10 days, 524 cases of flu syndrome were reported by the Epidemiological Surveillance.

This Friday alone, more than 2,000 people were treated at Basic Health Units with respiratory symptoms.

The city’s Health Department informed that people with mild flu symptoms or Covid-19 look for a health facility closer, where tests are carried out to detect Covid-19 and the diagnosis of influenza.

In Cuiabá, the Health Department registered, this Tuesday (4), eight cases of co-infection, seven by Influenza and Covid-19.

A new variant of the Influenza virus is circulating in the country and, in Mato Grosso, an outbreak of flu has been registered since last month. On December 26, the Health Department of Cuiabá (SMS), issued an alert to the increase in cases of Influenza in the capital.

One day after Christmas, there was overcrowding in Emergency Care Units (UPA). At least three health units have complaints of problems in care.

According to the SMS, Saturday and Sunday (1st and 2) 2,458 consultations were carried out in health units in the capital, around 60% of which were due to flu-like illness.

In Várzea Grande, metropolitan region of Cuiabá, the scenario is the same. Four Emergency Care Units (UPA) now only deal with flu cases due to demand.

At the UPA in the Ipase neighborhood, for example, the average has been 1,500 cases of flu cases per day, 50% more than on days considered normal by the unit’s management.

Influenza, or seasonal influenza, is an acute respiratory infection, caused by viruses A, B, C and D. Virus A is associated with epidemics, has a seasonal behavior, with an increase in cases occurring in the colder seasons.

Presents fever, chills, malaise, headache, body pain, shortness of breath, sore throat, joint pain, weakness, excessive nasal discharge and dry cough, and may also have diarrhea, vomiting, fatigue, hoarseness, eyes red and watery.