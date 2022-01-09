Coca-Cola FEMSA opens dozens of job openings; Check the positions

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago

The largest public bottler of Coca-Cola products in the world has dozens of job opportunities open at the moment. THE Coca-Cola FEMSA offers 36 vacancies for hiring professionals at secondary, technical and higher levels of education.

Chances are for: Salesperson, Sales Promoter, Billing Assistant, Operational Assistant, Administrative Analyst, Building Maintenance Supervisor, Electrical Maintenance Technician, Machine Operator, Delivery Assistant, Lecturer, Forklift Operator, Quality Analyst, Nurse do Trabalho, Valet, Driver and Production Leader.

In addition to salaries compatible with the market, those who pass will be rewarded with the following benefits:

  • Health care;
  • Dental care;
  • Profit sharing;
  • Meal on site;
  • Life insurance;
  • Food stamps; and
  • Transportation vouchers.

For participate in the selection, just go to the InfoJobs recruiter website and find the position of interest. Then, you must sign up for “Register free curriculum” and wait for the return of a Coca-Cola FEMSA representative with more information about the next steps.

These vacancies can be filled at any time, without prior notice. So, don’t waste time and make your free registration as soon as possible.

