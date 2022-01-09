Codiguin Free Fire today (1/09): Check out free redemption codes

Raju Singh 5 mins ago Technology Comments Off on Codiguin Free Fire today (1/09): Check out free redemption codes 0 Views

In this article, we are going to talk about redemption codes from January 9, 2022 at Garena Free Fire. You can get free rewards by following the details provided here.

Day after day, Free Fire delivers a series of rewards through some codes, which can be redeemed on the website and changed so that they are used and have more content on the battle royale.


–Continues after advertising–

The players from Free Fire always wait for the release of a new set of redemption codes. Such codes help them obtain a variety of in-game rewards, including characters, weapon skins, pets, and cosmetics. Below, we show the today’s codes, check out below.

Free Codes for Free Fire today

Here at CenárioMT you will find daily Free Fire redemption codes, the best alternative to obtain exclusive items that Garena makes available so that its millions of users can exchange them for free rewards on the official website.

Tips for you player

  • These are Free Fire codes provided by the game’s own developer, Garena, so get free rewards like this is totally legitimate and it gives no reason to fear a suspension or ban. Also, remember that codes are valid for 24 hours and that, after this period, they can no longer be used. Finally, it must also be considered that some codes may not be valid for certain regions.

Garena Free Fire: redeem codes from January 9, 2022

Garena free codes must be placed on the Free Fire Reward page (you must login in advance). The prize can be found in your in-game mailbox.

Click here to update this post with the codes


–Continues after advertising–

  • RRQ3SSJTN9UK – 2x AK47 Flaming Dragon Loot Box and 1x Diamond Royale Voucher
  • FF11WFNPP956 – Killer Mind Surf Board and 1x Engineer Weapons Treasure Chest
  • FF11NJN5YS3E: Season of Love Surfboard and Mob Boss Loot Crate
  • 96Y4CNBZGV35 – Creative Box 10x
  • Q4QU4GQGE5KD – 1x Winterlands Weapons Treasure Chest
  • TFF9VNU6UD9J – 1x Diamond Royale Voucher
  • FF11HHGCGK3B: Pumpkin Warrior (Bottom) and Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate
  • FF101TSNJX6E – Surfboard Skin – Wild Malice and an Imperial Weapon Treasure Chest from Rome.
  • Free Fire India Server Redemption Code: X99TK56XDJ4X –
  • Rewards: Black Rose Rocker Bundle, M14 Killspark Shinobi Gun Skin and 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers.
  • FFICJGW9NKYT
  • TJ57OSSDN5AP – (3x Diamond Royale Vouchers).
  • FFBCLP5S98AW – (Cosmic Bounty Hunter Weapons Treasure Chest).
  • FFICDCTSL5FT – (Voucher Diamond Royale).
  • FFBCLY4LNC4B – (Cosmic Bounty Hunter Weapons Treasure Chest).
  • FF10GCGXRNHY – (Residence Surf Board and Pink Heaven Weapons Drop Box).
  • FFPLOWHANSMA – (Triple Captain power up).
  • FFTILM659NZB – (Amazing Fan Reward).
  • WLSGJXS5KFYR – (AWM Duke Swallowtail – 7d).
  • XUW3FNK7AV8N – 2x Custom Room Cards.
  • YXY3EGTLHGJX – (CUPID SCAR – 7d).
  • FFBCT7P7N2P2 – (Party Animal Weapon Loot Crate).
  • FFPLNZUWMALS – (50 energy points bonus).
  • FFBCJVGJJ6VP – (Kpop Stardom Weapon Loot Crate).
  • B6IYCTNH4PV3 – (AGO Cyber ​​Bounty Hunter – 7d).
  • W0JJAFV3TU5E – (UMP Wilderness Hunter – 7d).
  • FFPLPQXXENMS – (50 energy points bonus).
  • FFICJGW9NKYT – (Pickup Truck – Fancy Ride, Personalized Room Card, Mag-7 Executor and FFIC Gold Token).
  • ESX24ADSGM4K – (Faith Lipro Surfboard, Water Party, Guitar Basher).
  • FFCO8BS5JW2D – (Shake It Up Emote and 20x Green Balloon Token).
  • FFBCAC836MAC – (Kpop Stardom Weapons Treasure Knob).
  • 4ST1ZTBE2RP9 – (Street Boy Package – 7d).
  • SARG886AV5GR – (Egg Day Banner, Egg Day Headpic avatar, Egg Hunter Loot Box, Ghost Bear Pack).
  • FFPLUED93XRT – (Diamond Royale Voucher and Double Skull Surfboard).
  • 3IBBMSL7AK8G – (The Age of Gold Bundle – 7d).
  • FFBCLQ6S7W25 – (Bangladesh Weapons and Face Painting Voucher Royale).
  • FFBCZD9RDP44 – (Kpop Stardom Weapons Treasure Chest).
  • FFBCLAK9KYGM – (Cosmic Bounty Hunter Weapons Treasure Chest).
  • FFPLFMSJDKEL – (Triple Captain power-up).
  • R9UVPEYJOXZX – (3x Voucher Weapon Royale).

Remember that today’s Free Fire codes are only valid for the first player you redeem.

free fire

All these digits and keys work 100% at the Free Fire and Free Fire Max. We have previously checked them on the corresponding Garena website to ensure they serve and give rewards.

Where to buy Codiguin FF?

It is not possible to buy them. Garena does not allow the sale of codes or Codiguin in Free Fire, to get it you will get it for free through influencers in the game.

You will also enjoy reading:

How to use Codiguin Free Fire

If you are new to the aforementioned game and don’t know how to claim the Promo Codes from 2021 to Today, please visit the page known as the Free Fire Reward, enter them and wait a few minutes for the rewards to appear in the title. Here we show you the steps to follow.

Recommendations for Redeeming Free Fire Codes

1 Codes have a validity period and are only available for a few periods (many of them usually last for 1 or 2 days).

two There are almost always new codes for special events, dates and celebrations, so stay tuned in time.


–Continues after advertising–

3 There are unique codes for regions or countries, so maybe some of them won’t work for you.

4 Be very aware of fraudulent or misleading pages that offer unofficial codes, they may try to steal your account data.


–Continues after Advertising!–

About Raju Singh

Raju has an exquisite taste. For him, video games are more than entertainment and he likes to discuss forms and art.

Check Also

S1mple surrenders to Neon, VALORANT’s new agent: “Minha crush”

Regarded as one of the main players in the history of Counter-Strike, Oleksandr “simple” Kostylyev …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved