Congress articulates overturning Bolsonaro’s veto on small business refills

According to senator Jorginho Mello, president Jair Bolsonaro was in favor of the bill’s approval, but was advised to veto it so as not to interfere with the Ministry of Economy’s calculations

Edilson Rodrigues/Senate Agency -10/06/2021 Senator Jorginho Mello (PL-SC), author of the Refis refining project



The President’s Full Veto Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to the project of the Refis refinancing for individual microentrepreneurs (MEI) and Simples Nacional companies surprised the author of the project, the senator Jorginho Mello (PL-SC). He attributed the presidential veto to the economic team, as minister Paulo Guedes himself had already signaled that the project would be sanctioned. “I called Minister Paulo Guedes, who was out of Brazil, I pondered him, he called me back on WhatsApp yesterday, saying ‘let’s be favorable’. Then I got excited. I slept without wind and woke up vetoed”, said the senator. Jorginho Melo said that the natural path will be to try to overturn the presidential veto.

“The president told me that he agrees with the overthrow of the veto. Guedes himself told me. This is normal, in a veto bet, Congress decides to overthrow, overthrow. When the government is in favor, it is even easier, because there will be unanimity in Congress. All deputies and senators are partners and defend the micro and small business in Brazil, which is going through difficulties, the one that generates the most jobs, and cannot be harmed. It’s funny when there’s Refis for big companies, I don’t have anything against big companies, nothing at all, but it’s easier. Now when it’s for the little ones, everyone is against it”, said Mello.

The senator said that president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) was always in favor of the approval of the project, but that he was advised to veto it so as not to disturb the calculations of the Ministry of Economy. Jorginho Melo pondered that, now, it is the government that will run out of revenue and thousands of Brazilians will be in financial difficulty. “The president himself, I’m going to talk to him, I’m going to talk to Paulo Guedes, I still haven’t talked to the president today, so he can issue a provisional measure or some other type of regulation to ensure that the IRS does not cancel the micro and small business owners on January 31st. Wait for us to overturn the veto there in Congress. So, it plays forward, to February, to the end of February, the adhesion. Because anyone who doesn’t sign up until the 31st, that was my despair, they’re doomed, they’re out of Simples. So if, now in the pandemic that we are experiencing all this difficulty, Simples is no longer easy, imagine outside of simple. It is total death for more than 650,000 companies in Brazil”, he claimed.

Attorney Maria Inês Dolce, a specialist in the area, guaranteed that there are alternatives for debt refinancing. “The issue is more economical, now, in our understanding, it is logical that many companies were impacted, not only the event areas, as the ministry itself says, and we hope, then, that this project can benefit those who really need it”, it says. Deputy Marco Bertaiolli (PSD-SP), who was the rapporteur of the proposal in the Chamber and coordinates the parliamentary front of entrepreneurship, criticized the government’s intention to veto the text. According to him, the government would no longer benefit 4.5 million companies from Simples Nacional.

*With information from reporter Maicon Mendes