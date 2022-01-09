Copa São Paulo: Botafogo faces Taubaté at 11 am and needs to win to advance

Sunday will bring 14 games from São Paulo Junior Soccer Cup. Highlight for the Botafogo, who will make the duel of life before the Taubate. Now Grêmio and Santos enter the field classified and only disputing the leadership of their respective groups.

With three points, Botafogo must beat Taubaté, in Taubaté, if they want to stay alive in the competition. The team from Vale do Paraíba is the leader of Group 14, with four points, against three for the Petroline and one of Aparecida, who also face off on Sunday.

Unlike Botafogo, Grêmio enters the last round in a comfortable situation. With 100% success, the already classified team from Rio Grande do Sul will face XV de Jaú only to confirm the leadership of Group 10. The team from the interior of São Paulo has a point, as does Mixto-MT. Castanhal-PA has three.

Santos, on the other hand, will face Ferroviária to define the first place in Group 08. Both have six points and are already in the next phase. The other duel within the key is between Operário-PR and Rondoniense-RO.

Of the teams in Serie A, Athletico-PR faces União São João de Araras and may draw to qualify, as they add four points, against three of their opponents and Velo Clube, which challenges Taquarussú, with one. The games will be by Group 12.

America-MG tries their first victory to stay alive in the competition. The duel is against the São Carlense lantern. The leader is São Carlos, with four points, against two for Falcon-SE and the club from Minas Gerais.

Check out this Sunday’s Copa São Paulo games

8:45 am

Aparecidense-GO x Petrolina-PE

11am

Taubate-SP x Botafogo-RJ

Taquarussú-TO x Velo Clube-SP

ABC-MS x Novorizontino-SP union

Chapadinha-MA x Nova Iguaçu-RJ

1:15 pm

União São João-SP x Athletico-PR

2:15 pm

Mixto-MT x Castanhal-PA

3:15 pm

União Iacanga-SP x Santa Cruz-PE

Comercial-SP x Criciúma-SC

4:30 pm

XV of Jáu-SP x Grêmio-RS

17h

Falcon-SE x São Carlos-SP

19h

Railway-SP x Santos-SP

7:15 pm

São-Carlense-SP x America-MG

9.15 pm

Worker-PR x Rondoniense-RO