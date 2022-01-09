Corinthians has only three defenders for the start of the season; see alternatives

With just three days to go before the Corinthians squad reappears in 2022, the club has only three defenders available to coach Sylvinho. With nothing new in the sector, with the youth at the base playing in the São Paulo Junior Soccer Cup and with the loss of Léo Santos, loaned to Ponte Preta, the coach will need a new suit in the position.

At first, they reappear on Timão on Monday Gil, João Victor and Raul Gustavo to form part of the group of athletes. With a scheme that requires a minimum of four players to form a starting and reserve team, the my helm explains who can be the fourth – and even the fifth – element in this beginning of work.

In time: the cast still has Danilo Avelar, who before suffering injury and being removed for racial injury had been used as a defender. The player, however, no longer wears the Corinthians shirt, according to football director Roberto de Andrade. Timão is looking for interested parties in having the athlete in 2022 – Ceará appears as an option.

See the possible new options for the defense

Reinforcement

Coach Sylvinho and the board wish a reinforcement that arrives prepared to play, but with the knowledge that he will be a reserve, is the ideal path in the sector. The team spoke with Kanu, from Botafogo, but the Rio team did not want to release the athlete even with several debts to be settled by previous negotiations with Timão. Other names are polled.

Xavier

The defensive midfielder lost space last season, but can appear as a defender in case of need. Worked in the sector for practically an entire semester, the player would now be the coach’s option if Raul Gustavo was not able to replace the holders – or was already being used.

Lucas Belezi

The defender, who was captain of the U-18 team, is one of the names observed by the captain in the São Paulo Junior Soccer Cup. He trained several times with the professional cast last year and will hardly not participate in some activities this season, especially while there is nothing new in the sector.

Robert Renan

Another of the U-18 team, was Corinthians’s starter at Copinha’s debut, unlike Belezi, who was not listed, and arrives with good spirits. Left-handed, had his contract renewed until the end of 2024 and should also appear at least in the professional’s training after the dispute between the juniors ends.

German

A little forgotten for having suffered a back injury last year, the player regained his confidence and started the Copinha as a starter. At 1m90, the defender is physically more mature than the team’s duo, one year younger.

Murillo

Another name that competes for Copinha, Murillo is more in line with Alemão, physically mature, will turn 20 in July and has the advantage of being left-handed. He recently renewed his contract until December 2023 and, without the Under-23 category, he has good chances of also being observed in the professional’s training.

