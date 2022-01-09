Corinthians releases and Ederson signs with Fortaleza until the end of 2022

Midfielder Ederson signed today (9) the renewal of his loan with Fortaleza until the end of December 2022 — the year in which the club disputes the Copa Libertadores. The interest of Corinthians, holder of the midfielder’s rights, was to sell the player, but as the proposals did not arrive, the board of Alvinegra understood that it would be more advantageous to keep him in Leão do Pici.

In the new contract, Corinthians sewed a release clause, which allows the immediate sale of the athlete if a proposal from abroad appears. Fortaleza has the option to buy at the end of the bond, but the values ​​are kept confidential. The information was released by the portal ‘GE’ and confirmed by UOL Sport.

The player was one of the highlights of the Brazilian Championship last season and came to arouse the interest of Newcastle, England. At first, as the club from Ceará had no cash to buy it from Corinthians, Ederson would return to CT Joaquim Grava.

With a squad full of midfielders, the Parque São Jorge club understood that the best way would be to negotiate the athlete in this transfer window. After all, Corinthians is going through a serious financial crisis and needs money to keep its accounts up to date. The proposals didn’t come and, as Fortaleza also has a guaranteed place in the Copa Libertadores, Timão’s board chose to keep it in the Northeast.

Ederson performs tomorrow (10) at Pici for the start of the pre-season. In 2022, the player will compete in the Ceará State Championship, Brazil Cup, Northeast Cup, Libertadores Cup and Brazilian Championship.