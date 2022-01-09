Corinthians saw in Bruno Melo a cheap bet with a wildcard profile for the bank | corinthians

While feeding fan expectations for the arrival of a top-level center forward, Corinthians surprised the ball market last Friday with the leak of information on the loan of left-back Bruno Melo, from Fortaleza, until December.

Not very popular, the 29-year-old player was identified by Timão’s technical committee as a player with a “piano charger” style, with a very low salary compared to the average of the cast and who has versatility as a trump card. The name came about because of Fortaleza’s interest in keeping Éderson.

Read too

+ Copinha will put several boys in the professional

+ Come and go: see Timão’s negotiations in 2022

In the internal evaluations, the technical committee saw in Bruno Melo an athlete capable of acting as a left-back, defender on the left and even a defensive midfielder. The famous “wild card”, which can be useful throughout the games when necessary.

With 39 games in 2021 (24 as a starter), Bruno was not a starter with coach Juan Pablo Vojvoda due to his characteristics. Seen as a defensive attributes player, he lost the dispute with Lucas Crispim, who established himself as a wing in the scheme with three defenders.

Since 2015 in professional Fortaleza, where he completed the milestone of 200 games in November, Bruno Melo has a contract with Leão until the end of 2023. It will be the player’s first experience outside Ceará.

1 of 2 Bruno Melo, Fortaleza side — Photo: Thiago Gadelha/SVM Bruno Melo, Fortaleza side — Photo: Thiago Gadelha/SVM

In seven seasons in Tricolor, he participated in the conquest of five titles from Ceará, one Northeast Cup and one title in the B Series of the Brazilian Championship, totaling 29 goals. He was one of the few remnants of the cast that guaranteed Leão do Pici access to Série B in 2017 and the Brazilian champion group in Série B in 2018.

The left-back is expected next week in São Paulo to undergo medical examinations and, if approved, sign a contract. The board has not yet officially commented on the hiring.