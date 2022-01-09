Corinthians saw in Bruno Melo a cheap bet with a wildcard profile for the bank | corinthians

While feeding fan expectations for the arrival of a top-level center forward, Corinthians surprised the ball market last Friday with the leak of information on the loan of left-back Bruno Melo, from Fortaleza, until December.

Not very popular, the 29-year-old player was identified by Timão’s technical committee as a player with a “piano charger” style, with a very low salary compared to the average of the cast and who has versatility as a trump card. The name came about because of Fortaleza’s interest in keeping Éderson.

In the internal evaluations, the technical committee saw in Bruno Melo an athlete capable of acting as a left-back, defender on the left and even a defensive midfielder. The famous “wild card”, which can be useful throughout the games when necessary.

With 39 games in 2021 (24 as a starter), Bruno was not a starter with coach Juan Pablo Vojvoda due to his characteristics. Seen as a defensive attributes player, he lost the dispute with Lucas Crispim, who established himself as a wing in the scheme with three defenders.

Since 2015 in professional Fortaleza, where he completed the milestone of 200 games in November, Bruno Melo has a contract with Leão until the end of 2023. It will be the player’s first experience outside Ceará.

In seven seasons in Tricolor, he participated in the conquest of five titles from Ceará, one Northeast Cup and one title in the B Series of the Brazilian Championship, totaling 29 goals. He was one of the few remnants of the cast that guaranteed Leão do Pici access to Série B in 2017 and the Brazilian champion group in Série B in 2018.

The left-back is expected next week in São Paulo to undergo medical examinations and, if approved, sign a contract. The board has not yet officially commented on the hiring.

