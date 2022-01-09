Corinthians sends Thiaguinho’s loan to the Paulisto team

Corinthians is close to getting another loan for the 2022 season. It is midfielder Thiaguinho, who arrived at the club in 2018 from Nacional, and should reinforce Santo André.

The deal is not yet fully settled, but it is for bureaucratic details to become official. The loan bond will be valid until the end of the São Paulo Championship this season. The information was released by ge.com and confirmed by the report of the My Timon.

Thiaguinho was signed by Corinthians after a good spell at Nacional, where he was one of the highlights of the team at the time, alongside Bruno Xavier, who also joined Timão, but on loan. At the age of 24, the steering wheel will go through his fifth loan.

The player played in Serie B 2019 for the West and, in 2020, was loaned to Botafogo and CRB. Last season, he played for Paulistão for Inter de Limeira and also played for Corinthians’ Under-23 team.

With the shirt of the club team from Parque São Jorge, Thiaguinho started well and even started in some games under the command of Jair Ventura, in the final stretch of the 2018 season. In all, there were 14 games played by the professional team.

