Corinthians starts the year with more than ten players from the base and should promote others after Copinha | corinthians

Corinthians’ idea of ​​mixing experienced players with younger ones, coming from the youth categories, will continue to be in effect and on the rise in the 2022 season. The re-presentation of the professional squad, scheduled for this Monday, should take place with more than ten athletes from the base.

The vast majority of them are already in the second season with the main group of Timão. Even so, new names should appear in the squad after the dispute of the São Paulo Junior Soccer Cup, with the final scheduled for January 25th.

At least this is the prediction of the director of youth categories, Osvaldo Neto, in an interview published recently by ge. For him, Copinha will be a watershed for the boys.

– The expectation is always to seek the trophy, but the objective of the base is to train athletes for the professional and make the club not spend to qualify the squad. We have great expectations, it’s always a traditional tournament. Copinha will be a watershed for many. whoever goes well must go up. – guaranteed.

Felipe Augusto has already scored in Copinha and could be an option — Photo: Rodrigo Gazzanel/Corinthians Agency

Of the Copinha squad, some players are already better known by the crowd, such as striker Rodrigo Varanda, who started under the command of Vagner Mancini, and others who have already undergone periods of testing in the group, such as Mandaca, Matheus Araújo and Felipe Augusto .

In the debut, against Resende, the victory came in extra time, with a goal by Araújo. Keven opened the scoring for Corinthians in the first half. Review here.

Against River-PI, last Friday, the 2-0 victory came from the “experienced” Felipe Augusto and Rodrigo Varanda.

Within the squad already observed by Sylvinho, some talents blossomed in 2021, such as defender João Victor, the team’s undisputed titleholder. Others tend to gain more chances in 2022, as they are trusted by the coaching staff, such as attacking midfielder Gustavo Mantuan.

At first, the Corinthians cast will have, in addition to the veterans Jô and Fagner, goalkeepers Guilherme and Matheus Donelli, defenders João Victor and Raul Gustavo, full-back Lucas Piton, and midfielders Adson, Du Queiroz, Gabriel Pereira, Mantuan, Roni, Ruan Oliveira and Xavier as offspring of the Earth.