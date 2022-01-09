Corinthians target, Diego Costa should receive an ‘unusual’ club offer

Credit: Pedro Vilela/ Getty Images

Departing Atlético-MG, Diego Costa may receive a surprising offer in the coming days. Unai, which competes in the Campeonato Brasiliense, used their official social networks to communicate that they will make an offer for the attacker.

“A group of large agribusiness entrepreneurs from Unia will contact the player’s entrepreneurs (Diego Costa) and make a proposal for him to compete in the 2022 Candango Championship for Unaí Esporte Clube”, informed the club.

Diego Costa arrived at Atlético-MG last year, having played 19 games, husband five goals and distributed an assist. In Galo, the forward was crowned champion of the Copa do Brasil and the Campeonato Brasileiro.

Despite that, Diego Costa should not follow Atlético-MG for this season. The striker has already attracted the interest of Corinthians and clubs in Europe.

Looking for a new 9 shirt, Corinthians should also make a proposal for Diego Costa in the coming days.

Behind the scenes, Diego Costa’s name has always been seen with “good eyes” at Timão, which seeks to hire a heavyweight center forward in the market, with the experienced athlete fitting the sought-after profile.

READ TOO:

With four 4 novelties, Palmeiras defines the pre-list of entries for the Club World Cup; Look

Speculated in Europe, Gabigol says: “Everything in life has a price”

Copinha rout, ‘chaos’ in women and more: see Vasco’s news

Ball market: Former Flamengo, striker is targeted by Palmeiras and 2 other Serie A clubs

Journalist points out Gabigol’s future at Flamengo: “it’s obvious that this will not happen”

Ball market: Details separate the agreement between Corinthians and goalkeeper Ivan, from Ponte Preta

Ball market: Details separate the agreement between Corinthians and goalkeeper Ivan, from Ponte Preta

Revelation about Diego Costa, new reinforcement, midfielder exit and more: the latest Corinthians news