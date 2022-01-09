Coritiba technician analyzes mishap in Copinha and designs classification

Coritiba coach, Alan Ribeiro. Photo: Band B.

THE coach Alan Ribeiro regretted the stumble of Coritiba in the Cup. This Saturday (08), Alviverde was overtaken, by turning point, to Capivariano and saw their situation in Group 32, of the competition, get complicated. For the coach, the team was unable to impose itself in the second half.

“In the first half we managed to control the game with the ball. In the second, there was a lack of tranquility, we were unable to impose ourselves. It’s a young team and the responsibility is all mine”, said the coach in an exclusive interview to Band B.

The setback brought a negative scenario for the Coxa. In third place, the team needs to win their last game, against the National-SP, next Tuesday (11), in São Paulo. A draw makes Alviverde depend on a combination of results to advance to the knockout of the tournament.

Despite the situation, Ribeiro sees this as an opportunity for young athletes. He designed the duel and said that the team only depends on him to stay alive in the São Paulo Football Junior Cup.

“It just depends on us. Trying to make a better game, we know about all the difficulties of playing in São Paulo. I don’t see it as pressure. It’s a victory. We are going to work, we have two days to return to the third game and seek qualification”, he concluded.

The game

The first half was busy. Superior, the Coritiba he sought to explore his plays from the left side. THE Kaio striker, skillful, he was Alviverde’s main weapon. At 22′, the goal came out. Under construction since back, iran saw space in the small area and headed in order not to give the goalkeeper a chance. 0 to 1.

However, there was no time to celebrate. soon the São Paulo team sought the tie. In a cross from the right, Heitor appeared free and climbed more than anyone else to beat the Sydney goalkeeper and swell the nets. 1 to 1.

Capivariano came back more tuned for the second half. On the other hand, Coritiba had problems to break the opponent’s aggressive marking and develop their plays. A drop in production by the team from Paraná.

The change in posture occurred after the substitutions. Coxa increased his level, competed, but it was the team from São Paulo that scored. At 30′, in a quick counterattack, Caio Viana received it first at the entrance to the area and did not waste it. 2 to 1. The team’s first setback in Copinha.