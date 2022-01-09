This week Corona launched the first beer with vitamin D of the world. The drink, non-alcoholic and low in calories, offers 30% of the recommended daily dose of the vitamin per bottle, according to the brewery.

The new Corona Sunbrew went on sale this month in packs of six units in markets and stores in Quebec, Canada. The city, which faces harsh winters in January, with limited sunlight and a maximum of -8°C, is the ideal market for the brand’s proposal to bring “sunbeams, any season” to consumers, according to a statement from Corona Global .

The drink also meets Canadian consumer demand for non-alcoholic options for the brand, which increased 12% in the last year, compared to 2020, according to data from market intelligence company Nielsen.

Photo: Disclosure

The brand plans to expand the offer of its non-alcoholic beverages in 2022 to the European, Asian and South American markets. There is still no forecast for the launch date of the product in Brazil.

With just 60 calories per 330-milliliter bottle of product, the vitamin beer was created in collaboration with a Miami agency and will be available across Canada through March.

The beer is the first in the world with the vitamin, according to the manufacturer. Vitamin D, present in foods such as meat and eggs, is also produced in the body through exposure to sunlight and regulates the concentration of minerals such as calcium and phosphorus. Its deficiency is associated with bone changes such as osteoporosis and has also been linked to depression.