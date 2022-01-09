Coronavirus: Experts point out two new symptoms of micron variant

The coronavirus pandemic has been the most debated subject of the last two years, but when many thought that the situation was easing, the Ômicron variant appears to show that we are still far from winning this fight against the virus. Despite being less lethal than previous strains, Ômicron is extremely contagious, being responsible for exploding the number of cases in many countries around the world and even boosting those infected in Brazil. She also appears to have some unique symptoms, as recent studies indicate.

Thanks to an application developed by King’s College London, the world has discovered two potential new symptoms linked to the Ômicron variant of the coronavirus. Professor Tim Spector, who is leading the study through the ZOE app, which allows people to post what they’re feeling, says those infected are now experiencing symptoms such as nausea and poor appetite. In addition, Dr. Sanket Jain of Masina Hospital also states that those infected with Ômicron also have vomiting as one of their symptoms, meaning that the variant is showing three new symptoms compared to the previous variants.